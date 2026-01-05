While LG hasn't yet officially announced all of its new 2026 OLED TVs, some exciting news about the new C6 model has surfaced, courtesy of HDTVTest's Vincent Teoh, who has managed to get an early sneak peek.

The big news is that the C6 is finally getting new panel tech in the form of Primary RGB Tandem OLED – arguably the first major panel upgrade that the C-series has ever had.

It's not yet known whether this is the same panel that was found in last year's G5, or the next-gen version found in the new G6, but the former seems the most likely.

Still, that should make the new C6 a massive upgrade on the C5 (pictured at the top of this article) it replaces, particularly in terms of brightness.

There is a catch, though: only the 77- and 83-inch versions of the C6 will get the Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel tech. The smaller (42-, 48-, 55- and 65-inch) versions will once again be W-OLED TVs.

LG will apparently refer to the 77- and 83-inch Primary RGB Tandem C6 models as C6H to differentiate them from the 'standard' C6 sets.

All sizes of the C6 will apparently also benefit from an upgrade to LG's Alpha 11 Gen 3 processor.

Last year's C5 models featured the Alpha 9 Gen 8, whereas the G5 had the more powerful Alpha 11 Gen 2. It seems that this year the C6 is getting the flagship chip.

One further upgrade for the C6 is support for 4K gaming at up to 165Hz, complete with VRR. Last year's C5 topped out at 144Hz.

It will also support Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, so the C6 will be able to act as a hub for LG's recently announced (and intriguing) Sound Suite home cinema system.

That's more or less all we know about the new LG C6 at this point, but we are expecting more info in the coming hours, and some hands-on time during CES.

I'm sure you'll agree this is already exciting news for fans of LG's step-down OLED series – assuming they have space for a 77- or 83-inch TV.

