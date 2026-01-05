The new LG C6 OLED TV features Primary RGB Tandem panel tech – there's just one problem…

Gotta go big if you wanna go super-bright

LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

While LG hasn't yet officially announced all of its new 2026 OLED TVs, some exciting news about the new C6 model has surfaced, courtesy of HDTVTest's Vincent Teoh, who has managed to get an early sneak peek.

The big news is that the C6 is finally getting new panel tech in the form of Primary RGB Tandem OLED – arguably the first major panel upgrade that the C-series has ever had.

I'm sure you'll agree this is already exciting news for fans of LG's step-down OLED series – assuming they have space for a 77- or 83-inch TV.

Tom Parsons
Tom Parsons

Tom Parsons has been writing about TV, AV and hi-fi products (not to mention plenty of other 'gadgets' and even cars) for over 15 years. He began his career as What Hi-Fi?'s Staff Writer and is now the TV and AV Editor. In between, he worked as Reviews Editor and then Deputy Editor at Stuff, and over the years has had his work featured in publications such as T3, The Telegraph and Louder. He's also appeared on BBC News, BBC World Service, BBC Radio 4 and Sky Swipe. In his spare time Tom is a runner and gamer.

