LG's 2026 TV lineup really excites me – but normal-sized TVs are getting left behind

When the new LG C6 OLED TV was announced earlier this year, there were signs of elation – which were soon mixed with disappointment.

After many years of waiting, LG has finally granted our wish and bestowed its mid-range C-series with Primary RGB Tandem OLED, the colour and brightness boosting panel technology previously only found on the flagship G5.

We quickly spotted one big issue with the LG C6 however: only the 77- and 83-inch LG C6H models are receiving the new Primary RGB Tandem panel tech.

This proved to be a theme across the LG 2026 TV lineup as a whole. Any notable new and exciting innovations, whether this is RGB Mini LED, ultra-thin Wallpaper TVs, or the C6H, are limited to sizes of 75 inches and above. The main exception is The Gallery TV, which is an intriguing proposition, but not a serious contender for anyone who prioritises picture quality.

Even the 65-inch offerings, a size that still impresses several house guests outside the home cinema bubble, have been left out to dry.

Those of us with smaller rooms are left with the B6, G6 or regular C6. These look like great TVs in their own right – the G6, in particular, boasts a second-generation Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel – but these are really incremental upgrades as opposed to the more generational leaps above.

(Image credit: Future)

While it's hardly new for TV manufacturers to reserve their newest and most exciting tech for the most expensive models, this can't help but feel like a missed opportunity.

A YouGov poll found that the most desired screen size in the UK is between 44- and 55-inches, with 66% of British households owning a TV less than 50 inches. So that's an awful lot of people missing out on a number of new and exciting developments in LG's lineup, who will instead have to choose from smaller upgrades in the B6, C6 and G6 lines.

There are also several home cinema and AV enthusiasts – myself included – who simply do not have the space for one of these supersize TVs, even if we wanted to. With the property ladder increasingly harder to get onto, more and more people will be fitting TVs into a single room rather than a spacious living room.

There's an embedded age-old assumption that TV innovation has to go hand in hand with size. And while there are undoubtedly technical considerations in some instances, there are several of us who would be perfectly happy to shell out a bit more to try out the latest TV tech on a mid-size TV.

To me, someone who was a fan of LG's offerings this year and was genuinely excited to see the South Korean company mix up their TV line-up, it seems a shame that so many of these models are dependent on your wall space.

Inevitably, this technology will eventually trickle down to the smaller sizes. So will the whole C7 range get a uniform panel upgrade next year? Fingers crossed...

