LG's Wallpaper OLED TV is finally back and fancier than ever before

The 'W' might be for 'Wallpaper', but the W6 is also wireless

In all my years of testing TVs (18 and counting), there's one model that has dazzled me more than any other – LG's original W7 'Wallpaper' OLED.

That was a TV so thin (just 2.57mm) that it flexed like an antipodean entertainer's wobble board and could be hung on a wall by magnets.

Let's tackle the obvious issue right away: unlike LG's original Wallpaper models, the W6 is not [in your best John Cleese maître de voice] waffer-thin.

In other words, this is no stripped-down performer designed to appeal to well-heeled aesthetes over committed cinephiles – it's a true, 2026 flagship OLED.

Apparently not: while the 77-inch version of the original W7 Wallpaper TV launched for £24,999, my understanding is that the new W6 will command only a slight premium over the G6.

My guess is that we'll be looking at about £4999 for the 77-inch model. That's not cheap, by any means, but it's less ridiculous than I was expecting.

Tom Parsons
Tom Parsons

Tom Parsons has been writing about TV, AV and hi-fi products (not to mention plenty of other 'gadgets' and even cars) for over 15 years. He began his career as What Hi-Fi?'s Staff Writer and is now the TV and AV Editor. In between, he worked as Reviews Editor and then Deputy Editor at Stuff, and over the years has had his work featured in publications such as T3, The Telegraph and Louder. He's also appeared on BBC News, BBC World Service, BBC Radio 4 and Sky Swipe. In his spare time Tom is a runner and gamer.

