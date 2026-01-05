In all my years of testing TVs (18 and counting), there's one model that has dazzled me more than any other – LG's original W7 'Wallpaper' OLED.

That was a TV so thin (just 2.57mm) that it flexed like an antipodean entertainer's wobble board and could be hung on a wall by magnets.

It was absolutely stunning. In fact, even though the Wallpaper series was retired by LG after 2020's WX edition, I maintain there has not been a more stunning TV since.

I've been pining for the return of the range for the last five years, and it looked like it was going to happen last year, when a mysterious LG W5 TV won a CES Innovation Award. But, bafflingly, the TV was never actually announced.

This year, though, the Wallpaper series is back for real, with LG having just officially announced the W6.

Let's tackle the obvious issue right away: unlike LG's original Wallpaper models, the W6 is not [in your best John Cleese maître de voice] waffer-thin.

Yes, I do think that's a shame, as it's undeniably what made the originals so spectacular, but the W6 is still just 9mm thick, and the additional thickness is there in the service of picture quality.

You see, the W6 features the same second-generation Four Stack Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel tech as the new G6, as well as the same new Alpha 11 Gen 3 processor.

In other words, this is no stripped-down performer designed to appeal to well-heeled aesthetes over committed cinephiles – it's a true, 2026 flagship OLED.

And for the W6, LG has solved my one big complaint with the original Wallpaper models.

Those sets were all wired to a really large soundbar that also contained all of the picture-processing gubbins.

It was quite stylish, for what it was, but what if you wanted to combine the gorgeous TV with a better sound system? You'd still have to look at the big, useless soundbar element.

This time, there's no mandatory soundbar. Instead, the W6 comes with the new version of LG's wireless Zero Connect box.

This new version is even more compact than last year's, to the extent that it can apparently be hidden in a drawer. Even when nestled out of sight, the Zero Connect box can wirelessly transmit picture signals up to 4K/165Hz in quality, along with Dolby Atmos sound, to the wall-mounted display.

It's worth noting that the display portion of the W6 does, of course, require its own power, so you will have one cable to deal with, but that should be much more manageable than the usual cable spaghetti we have to deal with when connecting sources directly to a TV.

I already mentioned that the W6 has the same OLED panel and processor as the new flagship G6, but it also has the same 'Reflection Free Premium' certification. This means that the TV is apparently able to reproduce deeper blacks and more vibrant colours than other TVs in bright ambient light.

Combined with the apparent 20 per cent peak brightness increase over last year's already super-bright G5, this should make the W6 a really strong option for bright living rooms.

But is the W6 only for the sort of people who live in penthouse apartments like the one in the press image at the top of the page?

Apparently not: while the 77-inch version of the original W7 Wallpaper TV launched for £24,999, my understanding is that the new W6 will command only a slight premium over the G6.

My guess is that we'll be looking at about £4999 for the 77-inch model. That's not cheap, by any means, but it's less ridiculous than I was expecting.

Speaking of sizes, the new M6 will only be available as a 77- and 83-inch model, so you will certainly need a large room to accommodate it. If you need a smaller set, the 55- and 65-inch versions of the new G6 should offer the same performance without the super-slim, wireless design.

We should be getting some hands-on time with the M6 during CES, so stay tuned for our first impressions.

