Apple has clearly been hard at work on a new range of products, as highlighted by its week of exciting launches, which included the iPhone 17e and iPad Air M4, alongside an extensive upgrade to its Mac range.

While computers aren’t necessarily our thing, even I can’t resist the charm of the MacBook Neo, which is the shining, affordable star in Apple's new lineup. I have been gazing longingly at the MacBook Neo on Apple’s website, and so smitten by it am I that I can almost forgive Apple for not launching a new streamer during its week of new releases… almost.

Truthfully, though, I still feel a tad bitter about getting excited for a new Apple TV 4K after more than three years of waiting, only for my hopes and dreams to be quashed.

What’s frustrating is that Apple’s new strategy of appealing to those who want the high-quality hardware and access to the iOS/iPadOS/MacOS ecosystem without spending an inordinate amount of money made me think about how it could apply this ethos to its AV products. And, of course, I mean specifically the Apple TV 4K.

Maybe, though, I have been wishing for the wrong Apple TV…

Redefine the entry level…

Apple is clearly strengthening its entry-level product portfolio. A cheap, fun and plenty powerful new MacBook, and an upgrade to the affordable and talented iPhone 16e prove this. So how about it introduces an affordable new Apple TV 4K?

In this instance, I feel as though Apple should look towards Amazon for inspiration in the affordable streaming space. While Amazon offers a flagship streamer in the form of the Fire TV Cube 3rd Generation, there are plenty of streaming options that cost far less.

Take the Fire TV Stick 4K Max 2nd Generation, which snatched the Product of the Year Award away from Apple last year, and continues to be a brilliant, affordable 4K streamer. We reviewed it at £70 / $60 / AU$120, but it is often on sale for well below that.

That’s a much easier price to swallow than the Apple TV 4K’s £149 / $130 / AU$219 asking price – and it is, of course, Amazon’s most expensive streaming stick.

If Apple were looking to apply its five-star streaming tech into a device that would appeal to entry-level markets, including students or those looking for a streaming stick for their bedroom or kitchen TV, a cheaper Apple TV 4K stick could be just the ticket.

A hypothetical Apple TV 4Ke or Apple TV 4K Neo would unquestionably capture the hearts of iPhone users who want the Apple ecosystem to extend to their TVs – and any way to get Apple’s excellent picture and sound into a cheaper device would be a dream come true for me.

It would fit right in to the new affordable ecosystem that Apple is building. The brand is also injecting some fun and colour into these budget ranges – take the vibrant Citrus or Blush pink MacBook Neo – and I wouldn't be opposed to a more fun streamer.

The Google Chromecast with Google TV (may it rest in peace) also came in a selection of colours, including pink, blue, and white; so a colourful Apple TV streamer wouldn't be remarkably left-field.

Of course, Apple is still keeping tight-lipped about anything to do with its AV products, so we'll have to wait and see what the next Apple TV 4K will look like… if it ever arrives.

