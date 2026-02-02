"You can buy the box and never pay a penny for content again" – here's how Manhattan's plucky new streaming box is addressing a major issue

Features
By published

Who's sick of their streaming subscription going up?

Manhattan Aero 4K TV Streamer on a white tabletop with a TV behind showing a list of streaming apps.
(Image credit: Manhattan)

Hands up if you're sick of receiving emails from streaming services with a subject line referencing "pricing updates".

I've lost track of how many times I've reported on or read about subscription prices creeping up, and I fear that I'll be doing the same throughout 2026. Frustration from viewers is mounting, too, so what's the solution?

MORE:

Check out our picks for the best streaming devices

As well as the best streaming services for movies and TV shows

And here are the best TVs

Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.