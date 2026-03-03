Take a step inside our TV and AV test room, and one of the first things that will catch your eye is our collection of 4K Blu-rays. After all, they are an essential part of our testing process, whether it's a budget soundbar or a premium 4K projector.

Why not just stream instead? For starters, 4K Blu-ray discs deliver better sound and picture quality than most streaming services, thanks to their higher bitrates. That means we are giving each bit of AV kit the best opportunity to deliver its ultimate performance.

It's also preferable to not be at the whim of a wi-fi connection, and know that our trusty Blu-ray player will always play – and not buffer – at the press of a button.

So which discs do we reach for time and time again? In this round-up, we're focusing on the best films to test a system's Dolby Atmos performance.

From all-singing, all-dancing musicals to nail-biting horror, there are oodles of great 4K Blu-rays sitting on the shelves in our test room that we regularly pull out to challenge the latest kit.

Want to get more specific? Check out our guide to the best Dolby Atmos scenes to test your sound system. But for now, let's get into our top disc picks.