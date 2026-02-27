Netflix walks away from the Warner Bros deal – but what does this mean for the world of streaming services?

News
By published

Are your streaming services about to change?

Paramount Plus
(Image credit: Paramount)

The acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery by streaming giant Netflix has been the biggest piece of ongoing entertainment news of 2026 so far, and there's an unexpected new twist in the tale, which has brought that deal crashing down.

After controversial talks of limited theatrical runs and a concern that Netflix could be building a streaming monopoly, the DVD-rental-service-turned-streaming-giant has pulled out of the deal altogether after a counteroffer by Paramount Skydance to the tune of $111 billion (approximately £82 billion, or AU$115 billion).

You can find the full statement from Netflix here, but without getting bogged down in the intricacies of multi-billion dollar deals, it seems as though Paramount's determination to acquire the studio – which owns countless high profile intellectual properties including Harry Potter, Game Of Thrones, the DC Universe, The Lord Of The Rings and Looney Toons – propelled it to make a monetary offer that Netflix has no desire to match or exceed.

MORE:

HBO Max is coming to the UK and Ireland next month

Check out our picks for the best streaming devices

As well as the best streaming services for movies and TV shows

TOPICS
Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.