Netflix is culling a bunch of its originals – and it only highlights the necessity of physical media

4K Blu-rays still reign supreme

Whether it's the first battered CD you bought or a 4K Blu-ray of your favourite movie, there’s nothing quite like being able to hold your favourite content in your hands. In the world of home cinema, however, the huge rise of streaming services is making that more of a rarity for an increasing number of us.

While subscribing to streaming platforms can save a bit of money compared with buying a physical copy of what you want to watch, there are several drawbacks.

