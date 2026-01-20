As I’m sure is the case for many What Hi-Fi? readers, watching films for me is a distraction-free zone. Lights off. Film in 4K on the TV. Phones on silent, of course.

It appears, however, that we are in the minority. People watch movies on laptops, on tablets, and even in 30-second chunks on TikTok. And yes, many people watch movies while on their phone.

Which is completely fine, of course. While I’m sure there are people out there gasping in horror at the very prospect, people are free to watch movies however they like in the privacy of their own home.

The issue now, however, is that this viewing method is feeding into and fundamentally altering movies themselves.

While promoting his new Netflix movie The Rip on The Joe Rogan Experience, Matt Damon confirmed what we’d long been suspecting: Netflix productions now ensure the plot is carefully repeated multiple times to cater for those watching on their phones.

Damon stated that the streamer advised him that: “It wouldn’t be terrible if you reiterated the plot three or four times in the dialogue because people are on their phones while they’re watching.” He later added: “It’s going to really start to infringe on how we’re telling these stories.”

As an action-thriller following the rising distrust that builds following a raid by a Miami narcotics unit, it doesn’t exactly scream a lightweight, easy-going watch that can be followed while doomscrolling. Yet rather than allow for any nuance, Netflix is adamant that any big plot points be loudly telegraphed, and not even the combined starpower of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck could stop them.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Which feels like a punishment for those of us who do give movies our full attention, and especially those of us who have invested in any sort of home cinema setup. Many of us have spent thousands on TVs, soundbars and speakers for the most immersive experience possible – only for that immersion to be ruined when the whole film comes to a standstill so characters can slowly explain the plot, our prized Dolby Atmos speakers used chiefly to blare out the same exposition five times.

Those of us who invest in these home cinema setups do so because we love movies, and wish to recreate the all-encompassing magic of the cinema in the comfort of our own home. If the movies themselves don’t expect us to pay attention the whole time, should we really give them such lavish treatment?

Damon’s hints that this could go further are concerning, especially with Netflix set to buy Warner Bros. Movies are a highly visual medium, so it sets a dangerous trend when such a dominant force in the industry chooses to cater to those not even looking at the screen.

Netflix has been there for cinephiles and AV enthusiasts before, as one of the first platforms to offer widespread 4K resolution and footing the bill for several auteur directors. Perhaps they could remember why they got so big in the first place?

MORE:

Are 4K Blu-ray discs better quality than streaming?

Here's our review of Apple TV 4K

These are the best scenes to test your Dolby Atmos sound system