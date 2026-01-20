Netflix is making films for people who watch while using their phones – at the expense of the rest of us

Is Netflix ruining movies for people who actually want to watch them?

As I’m sure is the case for many What Hi-Fi? readers, watching films for me is a distraction-free zone. Lights off. Film in 4K on the TV. Phones on silent, of course.

It appears, however, that we are in the minority. People watch movies on laptops, on tablets, and even in 30-second chunks on TikTok. And yes, many people watch movies while on their phone.

Which is completely fine, of course. While I’m sure there are people out there gasping in horror at the very prospect, people are free to watch movies however they like in the privacy of their own home.

Damon stated that the streamer advised him that: “It wouldn’t be terrible if you reiterated the plot three or four times in the dialogue because people are on their phones while they’re watching.” He later added: “It’s going to really start to infringe on how we’re telling these stories.”

As an action-thriller following the rising distrust that builds following a raid by a Miami narcotics unit, it doesn’t exactly scream a lightweight, easy-going watch that can be followed while doomscrolling. Yet rather than allow for any nuance, Netflix is adamant that any big plot points be loudly telegraphed, and not even the combined starpower of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck could stop them.

Those of us who invest in these home cinema setups do so because we love movies, and wish to recreate the all-encompassing magic of the cinema in the comfort of our own home. If the movies themselves don’t expect us to pay attention the whole time, should we really give them such lavish treatment?

Damon’s hints that this could go further are concerning, especially with Netflix set to buy Warner Bros. Movies are a highly visual medium, so it sets a dangerous trend when such a dominant force in the industry chooses to cater to those not even looking at the screen.

