Best soundbars 2019: the best TV speakers you can buy

Best soundbars Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best soundbars you can buy in 2019.

If your TV looks great but sounds flat, what you need is a soundbar. The very best soundbars can pack great, meaty sound into a package small enough to sit in front of your TV.

Before you buy, it's worth bearing in mind the size of your TV and how big you want your new bar to be. You won't want it to be dwarfed by the screen, but then again it could look strange partnering a big bar with a tiny TV.

Next, you need to turn your attention to features. Many modern subwoofers boast wireless subwoofers, Bluetooth, 4K-friendly HDMI inputs, ARC-enabled HDMI outputs and even support Dolby Atmos audio with upfiring speakers. Have a think about the content you'll be viewing and the sources you'll be plugging in.

Below you'll find our pick of the best soundbars for a range of different budgets. All of them are simple to install and will avoid the need for lots of speakers and cables cluttering up your living room. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for Black Friday soundbar deals.

1. Sonos Beam Small, adaptable and great sounding, the Beam could be Sonos's best yet. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Digital 5.1 | Connectivity: 1 x HDMI ARC, 1 x optical digital, Wi-Fi, Ethernet | Voice control: Amazon Alexa | Dimensions: 7 x 65 x 10cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Impressive three-dimensional sound Surprising bass weight and depth Streaming and multi-room smarts Reasons to Avoid A little sibilance at high volumes Only one HDMI input £389 View at Hifix 270 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Judging on a sound-per-pound basis, the Sonos Beam is currently the best soundbar you can buy. It comes with a few additions to its spec sheet, compared to the Sonos Playbar and Playbase, including an HDMI connection and voice control assistance from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant with Apple Siri to follow.

This is an affordable soundbar that most could find space for, and that could transform your listening experience. The width, depth and three-dimensionality of the presentation smashes expectations. You really don't need to spend another £300 for the Playbar – this should meet most people's needs perfectly.

Read the full review: Sonos Beam

2. JBL Bar Studio This solid, affordable soundbar will upgrade most TV speakers. SPECIFICATIONS Sound format: JBL Surround Sound | Streaming: Bluetooth v4.2 | Max power: 30W | Connectivity: 1 x HDMI ARC | Dimensions: 6 x 61 x 9cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Solid and punchy sound Plenty of bass Good range of features Reasons to Avoid Hardness at higher volumes Not great with music £79.99 View at BT Shop 35 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

We originally tested This JBL soundbar at £150, but you can now pick one up for just £99, proof that there are some fine soundbars to be had for little money. Connectivity includes a single ARC-enable HDMI output, an optical digital input and Bluetooth.

Given its petite size, the scale of the JBL's sound is a little restricted, but it still delivers a confident, full-bodied upgrade to your telly’s speakers. There's plenty of detail, clear dialogue and punchy, rich bass at the bottom end too.

Read the full review: JBL Bar Studio

(Image credit: Future)

3. Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar If you've got the funds and the space you'll be blown away by this brilliant soundbar. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Atmos & DTS:X surround sound | Connectivity: 4 x HDMI, optical digital, RCA line in | Streaming: Bluetooth | Subwoofer: No | Dimensions: 14 x 127 x 17cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Rich, balanced sound Excellent dynamics Impressive surround effect Reasons to Avoid Large Fussy about positioning £2,199 View at Sevenoaks

The Ambeo Soundbar is Sennheiser's first consumer speaker, and it's quite the proposition - a premium soundbar packed full of features including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, 4K HDR pass-through, auto-calibration and four HDMI inputs. To get the full Dolby Atmos effect, you'll need to wall-mount or position the soundbar on the top shelf of your rack, so the upward-firing speakers aren't obstructed.

The Sennheiser delivers a sound big enough not to need its own subwoofer, with clear, direct dialogue and detail and subtlety in spades. The way it stretches the sound around you creates a great atmosphere and really draws you into the action. If you want surround sound without the speakers, this the best soundbar with a premium price tag that we've ever tested.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar

4. Yamaha YAS-207 Another five-star soundbar from Yamaha's impressive stable. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby & DTS surround sound | Connectivity: 1 x HDMI | Streaming: Bluetooth | Subwoofer: Yes | Dimensions: soundbar 6 x 93 x 10.8cm, subwoofer 44 x 14 x 40cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Crisp, dynamic sound Spacious and immersive Slim and practical design Reasons to Avoid Treble a little unrefined £249 View at Sevenoaks

With a multitude of soundbars competing in the budget-to-midrange market, the fact the Yamaha YAS-207 manages to excel in some areas of sonic performance that others don't makes it pretty special. The YAS-207 is a natural entertainer, and another chapter in Yamaha’s soundbar success story. A worthy Best Buy.

Read the full review: Yamaha YAS-207

(Image credit: Dali)

5. Dali Katch One A tidy soundbar that's great for movies and music - you just need to wall-mount it. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Digital 5.1 | Connectivity: HDMI (ARC), optical x 2, 3.5mm | Streaming: Bluetooth (aptX) | Subwoofer: No | Dimensions: 16.4 x 86 x 7cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Wholesome, tight bass Strong dynamics Good spread of sound Reasons to Avoid Really needs wall-mounting No front-facing display Highs could sound sweeter £649 View at Richer Sounds

With five different audio inputs, three ways to mount it and ten drivers all working together to deliver an immersive sound experience, there's plenty to talk about with the Dali Katch One. It is quite tall, so you really have to mount it on a wall, but that will only aid bass performance from the rear-firing drivers.

The Katch One is also a good looking bar. and comes in three different finishes: Iron Black, Ivory White and Mountain White. There's an ARC-enabled HDMI socket for getting the audio from your TV, plus a pair of optical inputs and Bluetooth. And the bar serves up a great dynamic performance with a broad, clear soundstage which works well for movies, and it also boasts the ability to sound fun with music, too.

Read the full review: Dali Katch One

6. JVC TH-W513B A nicely built, bargain-priced soundbar that does a fine job. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Digital 5.1 | Connectivity: Optical and coaxial digital, 3.5mm | Streaming: Bluetooth | Subwoofer: No | Dimensions: 6.2 x 80 x 9.3cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Goes loud Good for dialogue Buetooth Reasons to Avoid Lacks bass weight Sound hardens up at high volume £48.97 View at Currys PC World 13 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you don't want to spend a fortune on boosting your TV's sound, this JVC soundbar will do the job and still give you plenty of change from £100. It's nicely put together and not too obtrusive, so if your TV's already on a stand it should slot underneath without any problems. There's a simple remote handset, optical/coaxial digital inputs and Bluetooth connectivity for straightforward music streaming.

The overall sound is a little bass-light, but its 'Movie' setting helps deliver a nice spread of sound, while still portraying voices and effects clearly and convincingly. The JVC's size means it doesn't really suit huge flatscreens, but we'd have no hesitation hooking it up to a smaller screen in a bedroom or study.

Read the full review: JVC TH-W513B

7. Yamaha YSP-2700 This Yamaha soundbar will immerse you in a movie soundtrack. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio | Subwoofer: Yes, wireless | Connectivity: 3 x HDMI in, 1 x HDMI out, digital optical, digital coaxial in | Streaming: Bluetooth, AirPlay, wi-fi | Dimensions: soundbar 5.1 x 94 x 15cm, subwoofer 30 x 30 x 30cm (HxWcD) Reasons to Buy Wide, spacious sound Tonally well balanced Good dynamics Reasons to Avoid Needs careful placement Treble could have more bite £499 View at Richer Sounds 6 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

There are numerous reasons you might shun a traditional full surround-sound system in favour of something more convenient – lack of space, too many wires, too much hassle.

Yamaha’s YSP soundbar range has been one of the best solutions for over a decade now, offering a simpler, more compact way to get the surround-sound effect into your home. The YSP-2700's excellent performance and unique capabilities more than justify its price.

Read the full review: Yamaha YSP-2700

8. Sony HT-ST5000 This Sony takes Dolby Atmos soundbars to new heights. SPECIFICATIONS Sound format: Dolby Digtial, Dolby Atmos | Connectivity: 3 x HDMI in, 1 x HDMI out | Streaming: Bluetooth | Hi-res audio: 96k/24-bit PCM | Subwoofer: Yes | Dimensions: soundbar 8 x 118 x 14.5cm (HxWxD), subwoofer 40 x 25 x 43cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Excellent integration Weighty bass Impressive Dolby Atmos effect Reasons to Avoid Remote could be better designed £1,199 View at Amazon 19 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Accomplished Dolby Atmos soundbars are few and far between. The Sony HT-ST5000 is one of them. It makes film soundtracks so immersive you'll think you're in the movie. The HT-ST5000 is fantastic – pairing a real sense of height (thanks to its upfiring drivers) with sophisticated sound quality.

The feature count on this Sony soundbar is impressive too, with three HDMI inputs, USB, Bluetooth and high-res audio support. If you’ve been looking for a fuss-free way to get Dolby Atmos into your home, apart from the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar, this is the best we’ve seen so far.

Read the full review: Sony HT-ST5000

9. Dali Kubik One A massive soundbar success in a gorgeous package. SPECIFICATIONS Connectivity: 2 optical inputs, 1 x RCA, subwoofer out | Hi-res audio: 24bit/96kHz | Streaming: aptX Bluetooth | Dimensions: 16 x 98 x 10cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Involving, engaging sound Good connectivity Good looks Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note £798.99 View at Amazon 10 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The sound from this Dali soundbar is hugely engaging, and it looks very dapper to boot. There aren't any HDMI inputs, but you do get a couple of optical connections, a high-res-supporting micro-USB socket and aptX Bluetooth.

Dali says the Kubik One is not exactly a soundbar – it’s a system in its own right, rather than a mere extension of your TV. Whatever the appropriate nomenclature, one thing is for sure: we think it’s brilliant.

Read the full review: Dali Kubik One

10. Sonos Playbar With a couple of little caveats, the Playbar is a solid soundbar proposition. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Digital 5.1 | Connectivity: 1 x optical digital, Ethernet, Wi-Fi | Voice control: No | Dimensions: 8.5 x 90 x 14cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Delivers a brilliant Sonos experience Wide, deep and detailed soundstage Reasons to Avoid No HDMI connections No DTS support £699 View at Amazon 271 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Sonos Beam might be the best soundbar we've heard in 2019, but there's still plenty of life left in the Playbar. It offers the same Sonos smarts as the Beam, but in a much larger package. Connectivity is limited to an optical input, so it doesn't offer quite the same flexibility as the HDMI-toting Beam, but you still get access to Sonos' excellent user experience and multi-room smarts.

It's nicely made and can be wall-mounted using the optional £35 mount or laid flat in front of your TV. The most impressive aspect of Playbar's sound is its wide, expansive soundstage which does a great job of filling your room. There's a surprising amount of bass weight too, while the speaker's musical nature combines well with its multitude of streaming services.

Read the full review: Sonos Playbar

11. Samsung HW-N950 Big, bold and beautiful – just how a Dolby Atmos soundbar should sound. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos, DTS, DTS:X | Connectivity: 2 x HDMI inputs, 1 x optical digital, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Voice control: No | Subwoofer: Yes | Dimensions: 8 x 123 x 14cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Large soundfield Effective Atmos delivery Solid and clear presentation Reasons to Avoid Lacks dynamic punch Bass a bit loose Size won’t suit all £1,169 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Like the Sony HT-ST5000 above, this Samsung soundbar is a great advert for Dolby Atmos soundbars. Given you need room to accommodate the bar, a wireless subwoofer and two wireless rear speaker modules, it's actually more of a system, but you do get proper 7.1.4 Atmos sound. You also get a good spread of features and connectivity options, including three, 4K-compatible HDMI sockets, Bluetooth and wi-fi.

The Samsung's biggest asset is its room-filling sound. The system makes a huge impression, flinging sounds and surround effects far and wide. There's plenty of weight behind explosions and voices sound solid too. The Sony does have the dynamic edge which is why we've positioned it higher, but the Samsung is still a viable alternative for those looking for a big and premium soundbar.

Read the full review: Samsung HW-N950