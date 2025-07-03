Amazon Prime Day is next week, which means deals on purchases big and small. A TV is usually one of the former, but if you don't have a lot to spend, fear not, you do have options.

Now obviously these models aren't among the best TVs you can buy. They're small, with high definition resolutions rather than 4K, and they lack the more sophisticated features of their pricier alternatives.

But do their job very well indeed, and deliver an immense amount of bang for buck while doing so. That's £100 well spent.

TCL 32SF540K best Prime Day deal

Save £60 TCL 32SF540K 32-inch Fire TV: was £179 now £119 at Amazon A £60 saving on a highly capable 32-inch TV makes this a very tempting deal indeed. It might not deliver flagship performance, but what you do get is surprisingly solid and balanced Full HD picture quality and the very smart Fire TV platform. The sound isn't going to blow you away but at this price you could always buy one of the best soundbars to sort that out.

Read the full TCL 32SF540K review

This TCL is the pricier of the two, coming in at £119. But that is still £60 cheaper than its usual price.

At 32 inches, it is also the larger of our two choices. It runs Amazon's Fire TV platform, yet comfortably outperforms – and undercuts – Amazon's own 2-Series 32-inch Fire TV.

Alexa is onboard for voice controls, which is pretty amazing at this price. And, unusually for a 32-inch model, it uses a Full HD panel (with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels). It even has Bluetooth and AirPlay 2 wireless technologies.

The picture is solid – a little unremarkable, sure, but not seriously flawed in any area. And that counts for a lot.

As we wrote in our review: "TCL's shadow detailing is well judged and, crucially, consistent, helping dark scenes look as full of depth as bright ones and contributing to a more immersive viewing experience."

It does sacrifice a little brightness compared with some rivals. But the upside is more consistently authentic colours, especially when it comes to skin tones. It's a trade off we're happy to make.

If you're looking for a smaller TV, the RCA set below is for you. At just a shade over £100, it's phenomenal value.

Best RCA Roku RK24HF1 TV Prime Day deal

The discount might be smaller, but so is the overall price. At 24 inches, it's a good size for a bedroom or kitchen, and it comes with Roku's smart TV platform, which is well organised if a little basic.

It does bring all the expected streaming apps though, as well as neat features like the ability to customise the order of your sources.

Its 1280 x 720-pixel count is lower than the TCL's above, but then the screen is smaller, so requires fewer pixels. It doesn't have as many features as the TCL, but its picture quality is surprisingly enjoyable.

It's nice and bright, which is what you need from a TV likely to be placed in a bright environment such as a kitchen. It is also impressively clear and sharp.

"The RK24HF1’s sharpness helps pictures enjoy a good sense of depth and three-dimensionality too – a talent that proves particularly useful when using RCA’s screen as a gaming display," we wrote in our review.

There you have it. It is possible to buy a decent TV for around £100. Thanks, Prime Day.

