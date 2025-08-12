Seeking out a pair of standmounts this summer? We've got a sun-soaked deal for you, and it comes in the shape of the very personable Q Acoustics 5010.

The 5010 have dropped to £399 at various retailers including Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson. While that's a drop of £40 from their £399 price when we tested them earlier this year, various retailers have listed the 5010 at a more hefty £499 price tag, making this a more substantial saving of around £140.

Q Acoustics 5010 standmount speaker deal

Q Acoustics' 5000 series has been a roaring success, producing the likes of the Award-winning 5050 floorstanders and the also-outstanding 5040 towers. We've been mightily impressed, and while the 5010 standmounts aren't quite in the same league are their larger cousins, they still evidence much of that same qualities that made the 5050 and 5040 so special.

The build quality is certainly there. The 5010 are well-made units, from their signature rounded-off edges to the quality of the single set of terminals housed at each speaker’s rear.

The 25mm tweeter is based on the same design as found in Q Acoustics’ Concept series, wherein the driver is decoupled from the baffle to stop vibrations from the mid/bass unit affecting the sound.

The driver’s inner chamber, meanwhile, has been vented to reduce distortion and promote a cleaner, clearer sound.

Get them up and firing and you'll hear what Q Acoustics was driving at. As we said in our review, the 5010 are "in many ways, a deeply impressive pair of standmounts. They produce an immensely cohesive sound, making our music so organised and well integrated that even the Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 come across as slightly ill-disciplined by comparison".

Detail levels are immensely strong, with a clean-natural personality that makes mid-range elements such as pianos, guitars and vocals really shine.

The 5010 match those instrumental elements with robustness and power, complemented by ample bass weight that gives tracks enough lower-end oomph.

They're not as snappy or emotionally engaging as, say, the Dali Oberon 1, but we know that the 5010's given sonic signature will have its fans, especially at this now-discounted price.

Check them out at Richer Sounds, Peter Tysonor Sevenoaks.

