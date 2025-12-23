One of the biggest first-world problems of being a What Hi-Fi? reviewer is getting used to things we can’t afford.

It’s like getting upgraded when flying. Before the experience, you were happily sitting in economy, occasionally splurging for extra leg room if it was a particularly long flight.

But once you know what’s on the other side of that curtain – proper cutlery with a meal served on a plate, infinite champagne, flight attendants who don’t meet your request for an extra pillow with utter disdain, a chance to sit next to Billy Idol and re-enact THAT scene from The Wedding Singer – it’s hard to go back.

We get the chance to listen to the best of the best hi-fi, including speakers, amplifiers, DACs and turntables that cost the same as a deposit on a house. But we're rarely in a position actually to buy it for ourselves.

It’s a real curse, because we know how good the tiny violin playing our sad, sad song could sound if we were hearing it played on high-end hardware.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Which is why, for years – despite being editor in chief of What Hi-Fi? – I have had a very modest rack in my lounge. Currently, it's one that pairs the Award-winning Technics SA-C600 just-add-speakers system with a pair of Q-Accoustics 3030i standmounts and a Cambridge Audio Alva TT V2 turntable.

Why? Because I’ve always struggled to find any upgrades I can actually afford that offer enough of a performance boost to justify making changes. My current system has remained more than good enough in my mind.

All that changed this year, however, thanks to the arrival of some sublime mid-range hi-fi that feels tailor-made to match my sonic tastes.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The big ticket item is the Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2, a set of Award-winning standmount speakers that wowed our reviewers. Why these speakers in particular? Truthfully, it’s because I never fully clicked with our previous Award-winners and recommended speakers at this level, the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3.

This isn’t because they’re no good, of course. We know they’re great, which is why we recommended them for so long.

But I always found them a little too bright and bassy for my liking. Energetic and fun, yes, but a smidge too far away from the neutral, composed sound I tend to prefer. Which is why I got so excited when the Acoustic Energy speakers arrived in our listening rooms and delivered exactly what I was after.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Next up is the Arcam A5+ amplifier. I have long lamented how much I miss the magic of separate components, despite loving the plug-and-play simplicity of my Technics (which I plan to repurpose and move into the spare room).

Having heard the A5+ matched with the Acoustic Energy speakers, it just felt right to make the jump.

What's more, we just so happened to review a fantastic music streamer to partner with them, in the shape of the Bluesound Node Icon – another sub-£1000, mid-range gem that impressed us enough to win a What Hi-Fi? Award this year.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The only real loss I’ll be suffering is the Technics system's CD functionality, which – sorry, shiny disc fans – I don’t really use anymore. Most of my listening is either vinyl or Tidal, and not just because it rhymes…

All three of the above Award-winning ingredients combine to create a system that’s tailor-made for my tastes, and easily justifies a bit of investment on my part. And I know I’m not the only one on the team feeling that this year is a great time to upgrade their relatively affordable system.

Here’s hoping the trend continues into 2026, with more innovation and great hi-fi that normal people can afford.

