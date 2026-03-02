It’s not often that we at What Hi-Fi? come upon a product that looks like a decidedly old-school piece of kit, and then performs much more like a pair of modern hi-fi champions.

That, though, is what we have here, in the form of NAD’s hugely impressive C 3050 (with MDC2 BluOS-D module) streaming amplifier. This just-add-speakers setup is one of a batch of new products that are forcing us to revisit our long-standing opinion that separate products always provide better results than all in-one-systems.

Invest in a NAD C 3050 with the optional (and highly recommendable) MDC2 BluOS-D streaming module, and you are getting real engineering substance behind those lovely retro-looking mechanical power meters.

The system

Streaming amplifier: NAD C 3050 (with MDC2 BluOS-D module)

The headline feature, and the main differentiator between the C 3050 and excellent stereo amplifier rivals such as the Arcam A15 or the Rega Elex Mk4, is the option to add that streaming module. The MDC2 BluOS-D is based on a platform developed by NAD’s sister company, Bluesound, and adds £350 / $500 / AU$900 to the standalone unit. We think it's worth the extra cost.

We have no issue with the C 3050 streaming amp’s build and finish. It feels like a quality product with solid casework and sturdy controls. The fit and finish are good too, giving the NAD a proper premium aura. The streaming side is taken care of by the well-established BluOS app. This is one of the better pieces of streaming control software on the market and is stable, easy to use and intuitive on the whole.

When putting the unit through its paces in our review, we listened to a variety of digital files, from The Unthanks (the Mount The Air album) and Rachmaninov’s Symphonic Dances Op.45 through to Nick Cave’s Wild God set, and the NAD didn’t skip a beat.

“It has the midrange clarity and fluidity to shine with a vocal-based group such as The Unthanks. Detail levels are good, but it's the organic way in which the C 3050 arranges all that detail that draws us into the music. It captures the texture and tone of the sisters’ voices superbly and so communicates the heartfelt passion in the title track, Mount The Air, better than most alternatives we’ve heard.

“The NAD doesn’t just excel with the subtleties either. It may be refined, but when the music demands, there is bite here too. The Rachmaninov piece shows the C 3050’s dynamic prowess and ability to convey the piece's power and authority. It sounds muscular, delivering lows with a richness and punch that’s enjoyable. The presentation is airy but still manages to retain the music’s exuberance.”

Importantly, in the context of this system, the phone stage on the NAD is good as well. All in all, this is a class-leading streaming system.

Turntable: Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 (with upgrades)

That phono stage is put to good use by the turntable we have selected for this system. The Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 was a strong five-star contender at its price when it was first released. Add in some excellent-value upgrades, however, and the performance is elevated to an Award-winning level.

The Debut 2 is a well-built, easy to use turntable that is minimal in design, and you can choose from 10 finishes (some in very nice hues) to suit your tastes. The old steel platter has been replaced with a heavy aluminium platter here, which has a dense ring of TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer) to help reduce unwanted resonances.

The 8.6-inch carbon fibre tonearm comes fitted with a Pick-It MM Evo moving magnet cartridge developed with Ortofon, and set up is no fuss at all. We particularly like the rocker switch underneath the plinth that lets us choose between 33 1/3 and 45 rpm speeds.

The standard Evo 2 has a wonderfully fluid delivery, with a rather lovely, sweet-toned midrange – these are qualities that make it a very appealing listen overall. It's a clean and nimble, if a little lightweight, presentation, with a fairly taut bass that keeps tracks moving along nicely.

Both the Alu Sub-Platter and the High Power it 2 power supply improve things remarkably. Indeed, as we say in our updated review of the Evo 2: “The High Power it 2 power supply could be the best £25 you ever spend on a turntable. It offers greater solidity and depth to the Evo 2's sound, without compromising that delicate fluidity we like so much. Voices have more conviction, dynamic swings are more subtle and dramatic, and you even get a snappier sense of timing.”

And the Alu Sub-Platter adds a satisfying amount of muscle, scale and authority to the Evo 2's sound that we were missing in our initial test. There is greater power and subtler detail unearthed, the soundstage is more spacious, and the dynamics are improved even further. This is a complete-sounding turntable, and one which fits in this system beautifully.

Stereo speakers: KEF Q3 Meta

The joy of the all-in-one system, of course, is that you need add only a pair of speakers to get the full experience. The turntable addition is a welcome option, without doubt, but the NAD with a pair of good speakers is a splendid starting point.

And we can’t think of a more appropriate pair of speakers to add to this set-up than KEF’s mature standmounts. The Q3 Meta are the step-up standmounts in KEF’s entry-level range, and offer a chance to experience the brand’s sonic pedigree at a more affordable price than the more premium Q Concerto Meta.

At 35.7 x 21 x 30.5cm (hwd) and weighing 8.2kg, these are quite large speakers. They are built to the high standard that we have come to expect from KEF, and are weighty and solid – and KEF’s signature Uni-Q driver array is always attractive on the eye.

As befits their size, these standmounts have reasonably weighty bass performance. They sound most balanced when placed a fair way away from the back wall of our 3 x 7 x 4m test room – around 40-50cm into the room works well for us.

There is a pair of foam bungs provided, if you want to put your speakers close to your back wall, but you will receive a more congested, stunted sound in return. The bungs, then, are an emergency measure, not an optimal solution.

We find the best sound by angling the Q3 Meta in just a little towards our central listening position. That gives us a solid stereo image and a pleasing sense of focus.

And, when we have the positioning nailed, this proves to be an excellent pair of all-rounders, with no obvious weaknesses.

As we say in our full review: “The Q3 Meta deliver a composed, even-handed sound that will be familiar to anyone who has experience with a recent pair of KEF speakers, showcasing excellent stereo imaging and a talent for sonic organisation and integration.

“Despite being a pair of standmounters, the scale, breadth and solidity of their soundstage is remarkable, and even when our test tracks get demanding, their stereo imaging and overall soundstage rarely suffer.”

To sum them up, then, the KEF Q3 are excellent all-rounders, with a mature even-handed sound with plenty of bass and a rich, full-bodied appeal.

They fit in beautifully, then, with the NAD and Pro-Ject pairing in this stereo system – a solution built for the modern audiophile who refuses to compromise on either digital convenience or analogue flavour.

