Rega has announced its latest premium phono stage, the Aos MC.

First seen at the recent Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2026, the Aos MC moving coil phono stage features a circuit and design based heavily on the brand's five-star reference Aura MC stage (£4620 / $7025). With the Aos MC, Rega aims to bring "customers closer to the Aura performance at a more affordable price".

Promising "exceptional definition and greater realism" to "bring your favourite vinyl to life", the Aos MC is designed to work with a wide range of moving coil cartridges, with ample gain and load adjustments.

It's a two-stage design with no digital control circuit. The engineers have taken care with the layout to ensure there are no unnecessary components to degrade the signal path. The phono stage uses a symmetrical, complementary class A amplifier, with ultra-low noise, parallel 'FETs' (Field Effect Transistors) configured in pairs to ensure optimum performance. The engineers were keen to ensure no bias current flowed in the cartridge's coil to upset its delicate magnetic geometry.

The input circuit configuration also reduces the use of coupling components between the cartridge output and the input stage transistors, something which would also negatively impact the Aos MC's performance.

(Image credit: Rega)

You can adjust the resistance loads between 70 ohms to 400 ohms, as well as choose the capacitive loading of 1000 – 4300pF to suit a variety of MC cartridges. The gain sensitivity can be changed by 6dB using a switch at the back panel, where you'll also find a pair of RCA phono inputs and outputs apiece.

The new phono stage's half-width aluminium case screens the internal circuit from any stray RFI signals in bid to further preserve sonic fidelity, all while maintaining a compact footprint if you're tight on space.

The Rega Aos MC will be available in early March, priced at £1500 / $2299 / AU$2999. A moving magnet-only version of the Aos is also in the works, although availability and pricing of that is yet to be confirmed.

