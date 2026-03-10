Burson’s new premium head-fi range is built to shine a spotlight on your headphones’ sonic talents
Burson's Stellar Series comprises the Conductor and Soloist
Australian hi-fi brand Burson Audio has unveiled its new Stellar series of compact Class A desktop components.
The new series currently consists of the Conductor Stellar, which acts as a DAC as well as a Class A headphone amp and desktop preamplifier, alongside the Soloist Stellar headphone amplifier and preamp.
Both members of the new Stellar range are built to power a wide range of headphones, from in-ear monitors to more demanding planar magnetic models, with each featuring a dedicated ultra-low-noise amplification stage in order to reveal “exceptional micro-detail and realism” no matter the headphones used.Article continues below
Both models pack 8 watts of Class A power, designed to deliver “outstanding resolution, dynamic contrast, and clarity”. For both, each channel is powered by four optimised Onsemi MJE15032 transistors in a bid to bring out the “control and musicality” of the new range.
At its core, the more costly and versatile Conductor Stellar features an ESS9039PRO DAC chip in pursuit of “exceptional resolution and dynamic range”.
The Conductor offers balanced XLR and RCA inputs and a USB-C input alongside 6.35mm and 3.5mm outputs, as well as XLR and RCA outputs and a subwoofer out. The Soloist, meanwhile, features balanced XLR, 6.35mm and 3.5mm headphone ports alongside XLR and RCA outputs and a sub out.
The new unit is capable of handling PCM files up to 32-bit/768kHz alongside native DSD512, while wireless connectivity comes via Bluetooth 5.0 with support for the high-quality LDAC and aptX HD codecs for wire-free streaming up to 24-bit/96kHz.
The Burson Audio Conductor Stellar is available now, priced £2000 / $1800 / €1900 / AU$2800. The Soloist Stellar is also out now, and will set you back £1700 / $1500 / €1600 / AU$2600.
