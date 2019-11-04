Best over-ear headphones 2019: budget to premium

Best over-ear headphones Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best over-ear headphones you can buy in 2019.

For the best headphone audio experience, which shuts out the outside world and envelops you in music, you need over-ear headphones. In-ear headphones have a time and a place but if you really want to lose yourself in sound, a pair of over-ear headphones is the way to go.

With options to suit all listening styles and budgets, there's bound to be something that fits the bill. We've picked wired and wireless headphones, plus noise-cancelling designs for extra noise isolation. Some of our recommendations even have a smart assistant built in for hands-free operation.

As if panning for gold, we've painstakingly sieved through our over-ear headphones reviews and ended up with 15 sensational pairs. Whether they'll set you back a few notes or a few month's rent, you know there will be a decent pair that won't disappoint. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for Black Friday headphones deals.

How we choose the best over-ear headphones

Here at What Hi-Fi? we review hundreds of products every year, including more than our fair share of headphones. So how do we come to our review verdicts? And why can you trust them?

We have state-of-the-art testing facilities in London and Bath, where our team of expert reviewers do all our testing, spending time with the products to ensure every aspect is reviewed thoroughly.

All products are tested in comparison with rival products in the same category, and all review verdicts are agreed upon by the team as a whole rather than a single reviewer, again helping to ensure consistency and avoid individual subjectivity.

The What Hi-Fi? team has more than 100 combined years of experience reviewing, testing and writing about consumer electronics, and What Hi-Fi? has been delivering expert reviews since 1976.

From all of our reviews, we choose the products to feature in our Best Buys, such as this one. That's why if you take the plunge and buy one of the products recommended below, or on any other Best Buy pages, you can rest assured you're getting a What Hi-Fi?-approved product.

1. Sony WH-1000XM3 These Sonys are a truly superb all-round package. SPECIFICATIONS Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 1.2m | Wireless: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Connector: 3.5mm, USB-C | Weight: 254g Reasons to Buy Natural, all-round sound quality The best noise-cancelling out there Supremely comfortable Reasons to Avoid Touch controls feel fiddly at first Can expose weaker recordings Low Stock £255 View at Amazon 876 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

These are the third generation of Sony's fantastic WH1000 wireless headphones, and we're pleased to say they're the best yet. They're lighter than previous generations, and more comfy thanks to the softer cushioning on the thicker headband. Tap and voice controls are neat features, while the microphones have been improved making these great for calls.

Even the noise-cancelling for these Sony headphones has been improved. Bluetooth sound quality is fantastic with a more open and spacious delivery than their predecessors, while still offering sensational levels of detail and enhanced dynamics. Unbeatable.

Read the full review: Sony WH-1000XM3

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

2. Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Hugely impressive noise-cancelling headphones SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Lively, insightful sound Three-tiered noise cancellation Sophisticated, comfortable design Competitive battery life Reasons to Avoid Earcups don't fold inwards £349 View at Sevenoaks

Two years after its first effort, the five-star PXs, B&W has launched a new pair of flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones. The company hopes that the combination of its proprietary driver technology and Qualcomm’s new aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec will see the PX7s repeat the success of their predecessors, and help them take the fight to the best wireless headphones on the market right now. The battery has been upped to 30 hours, there's USB-C connectivity and 15 minutes of juice will deliver five hours of playback.

The PX7s look and feel a little cheaper than their predecessor, but we’d take them for their extra comfort. Ultimately, they’re still one of the more striking pairs of headphones on the market. They're clever, too, with the PX7's proximity sensor pausing the music when you lift an earcup – return it to your ear and the music restarts. The PX7s’ inability to fold into a more compact form for slinging in a bag is a shame, but there is a carry case.

Sonically, the PX7s retain their predecessor’s solid, balanced sound, but the gains they make in terms of clarity and detail are obvious. They reveal more enthusiasm and drive than their peers, even if the Sonys have a more grounded disposition and sound more authentic in the way they convey music. If you value an upbeat, entertaining sound from a smart pair of headphones, these are a fine bet.

Read the full review: Bowers & Wilkins PX7

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

3. Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Superb over-ear headphones that enhance Sennheiser’s reputation SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 17hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Energetic, rhythmic presentation Convenient usability features Effective noise cancellation Reasons to Avoid Average battery life £229 View at Richer Sounds 334 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The new for 2019 Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones are also a superb option. The third-generation Momentum Wireless cans follow in the footsteps of two models that knocked it out the park and this new pair continues the trend.

The finish is still great, with the familiar oval-shaped earcups, sheepskin leather earpads and stainless steel sliders. The on-ear controls have been improved, giving you more control of your music. Available in all-black, there's a 'sandy white' model on the way.

These headphones fold-up, so are ideal for commuting or as travel companions. In addition to aptX, AAC and SBC Bluetooth, the Momentum Wireless support aptX Low Latency, which aims to improve the synchronicity of audio and video content.

Crucially, these are noticeably better than their predecessors in the sound department, promising an energetic, timely and hugely insightful listen you've no choice but to be entertained by. That sonic success is backed by enhanced usability features too, although be aware that battery life is only 17 hours next to the above Sony's 30-hour claim.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless

4. AKG K72 A solid, great sounding set of cans for those on a budget. SPECIFICATIONS Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 3m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 200g Reasons to Buy Excellent value Very comfortable Reasons to Avoid Coloured, boxy mids Not the most portable design £34 View at Bax-shop UK 685 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Looking for a bargain? These quality closed-back wired headphones are among best out there for the money. The solid build means these are going to last - AKG bends the cable 80,000 times just to test longevity. The padding is comfy, while the three-metre cable offers more than enough play for listening comfortably at home. And the sound? Expansive, with the width, scale and bass you'd expect to find on a far more expensive pair of headphones. Snap them up now.

Read the full review: AKG K72

5. AKG N60NC Wireless A great pair of noise-cancellers, and wireless tech is the icing on the cake. SPECIFICATIONS Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 1.2m | Wireless: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 199g Reasons to Buy Great noise cancellation Comfy Solid bass Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note £99 View at Richer Sounds 116 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

These are the wireless version of the stellar N60NCs, and you'll be glad to hear they don't disappoint. Tunes sound clear and striking. The AKGs deliver lashings of bass without compromising detail or precision. This is only enhanced by the addition of noise-cancelling tech: with no background murmurs to muddy the sound, tracks really get a chance to shine. Add in a comfortable design and sensible controls, and you've got a great pair of wireless noise-cancellers.

Read the full review: AKG N60NC Wireless

(Image credit: Shure)

6. Shure SRH1540 These boast a balanced sound and genuine musicality. SPECIFICATIONS Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 1.8m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 286g Reasons to Buy Expansive, open sound Beautifully balanced Cosy, roomy fit Reasons to Avoid Nothing £352 View at Amazon

With these Shures, no corners have been cut on the design front. They're made of aluminium and carbon fibre, and their Alcantara earpads are comfy and light enough to wear all night long. Those 40mm neodymium drivers make for an utterly superb sound with impressive dynamics and an awesome amount of detail. These are truly fantastic headphones for the money.

Read the full review: Shure SRH1540

7. Grado SR80e Retro looks with great sound? It must be Grado. SPECIFICATIONS Style: Open-backed | Cable length: Standard | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 220g Reasons to Buy Excellent treble and midrange Lively sound Tight bass Reasons to Avoid Not the most relaxed sound £87 View at Amazon 244 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Grado is known for its retro styling, but in this case it's for function as much as form. Their open-backed design lets a lot of noise through, so they're not ideal for public use (unless you want the whole train carriage sharing your love of K-Pop), but they help deliver a nimble and pacy sound with clean and punchy bass. The result is a pair of over-ear headphones whose clarity, detail and dynamics are unmatched for the price. Retro looks, thoroughly modern performance.

Read the full review: Grado SR80e

8. Beyerdynamic Amiron Multi-talented, comfortable and Award-winning all-rounders. SPECIFICATIONS Style: Open-backed | Cable length: 3m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 340g Reasons to Buy Nice bass detail Clear and organised Handles treble well Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note £504.01 View at Amazon 24 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Beyerdynamic’s Amiron headphones are extremely comfortable thanks to Alcantara micofibres and microvelour used in the earcups and headband. The open back design means some sound leakage but the design also brings an awesome spacious quality to your music. That sound is superb with a good grip on high frequencies, a clear midrange and fantastic sense of rhythm.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Amiron

(Image credit: Grado)

9. Grado SR325e Divisive looks, unifying sound. SPECIFICATIONS Style: Open-backed | Cable length: 1.7m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 358g Reasons to Buy Tonal balance Transparent across frequencies Expressive dynamics Reasons to Avoid Noise leakage £248.90 View at Sevenoaks 240 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you like - or even just don't mind - retro looks, but don't want to compromise sound, and have around £300 to spend on a pair of over-ear headphones, these Grado SR325es are the best use of your money. The open back provides a clearer and lighter sound than the SR325es mentioned above with distinctive, well-organised layers and a naturally cohesive arrangement. But be warned - the sound will leak. A lot. One for the home rather than your commute.

Read the full review: Grado SR325e

10. B&W P9 Signature Luxurious to look at, touch and wear - the P9s possess an exquisite sound. SPECIFICATIONS Style: Open-backed | Cable length: 5m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Connector: 3.5mm, optional Lightning cable | Weight: 413g Reasons to Buy Stunning midrange clarity Superb detail levels Weighty, agile bass Reasons to Avoid Bass on the rich side £699 View at Amazon 29 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The B&W P9 Signature headphones were created to commemorate 50 years of Bowers & Wilkins and they certainly do the British brand justice. The sturdy Saffiano leather is comfortable yet hardy and the memory foam headband enhances that comfort. Housed in the ears are 40mm driver units, angled for more natural listening. After the first 50 or so hours these really loosed up for peak performance meaning a sense of space with vocals and perfectly layered instruments. They can grab a rhythm and hold it perfectly no matter what else is going on. The result is precision and enthusiasm with a perfect balance of pace and attack.

Read the full review: B&W P9 Signature

11. Sony WH-CH700N Wireless and noise cancelling? £100 buys you a lot of headphone... SPECIFICATIONS Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 1.2m | Wireless: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 240g Reasons to Buy Detailed, musical performance Punchy and weighty Impressive battery life Reasons to Avoid Lack refinement Rudimentary noise-cancelling £97 View at Amazon 662 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Sony has a great pedigree when it comes to wireless headphones, and this pair slots right into that legacy. At just £100, they're great value, packing wireless and noise-cancelling tech into a package that's plenty stylish. Bass is taut but still very punchy, while the timing isn't half bad at all. Overall, £100 well spent.

Read the full review: Sony WH-CH700N

(Image credit: Bose)

12. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Improved wireless and noise cancelling, but the same sonic ability.remote SPECIFICATIONS Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 1.2m, USB cable also included | Wireless: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 254g Reasons to Buy Next-gen noise-cancellation Comfortable and stylish Crystal-clear, upfront sound Reasons to Avoid Lack class-leading insight Rivals have better battery life Expensive £328 View at Exceptional AV

In the here and now, Bose says these Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 on-ears are ‘the biggest leap forward in headphones since the iconic QuietComfort’ – a bold claim considering the success of that range. But if anyone can push the boundaries of wireless noise-cancelling again, surely Bose can. The 700s mirror their siblings’ familiar sonic character – bold, clear and upfront. For all the clarity, they lack a little when it comes to weight and punch. But if you can cope with that, there's no arguing with the design and features.

Read the full review: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

13. Sennheiser HD 820 These manage to overcome the limitations of closed-back headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 3m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 6.3mm | Weight: 360g Reasons to Buy Full-bodied, detailed sound Powerful, agile bass Solid build Reasons to Avoid Pricey Design limits absolute performance Low Stock £1,995 View at Audio Visual Online

Sennheiser has tried to get around the usual reverberation issues of closed-back headphones by using Corning Gorilla Glass over the drive units on the HD 820s. And it works. Low frequencies have plenty of authority, with punchy bass. There's a high level of agility and precision too - the organisation is on point. At around £2,000, these over-ears aren't cheap, but for the serious home listener, they come highly recommended.

Read the full review: Sennheiser HD 820

(Image credit: Sony)

14. Sony MDR-Z1R Staggeringly accomplished over-ear headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 3m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 385g Reasons to Buy Excellent detail resolution Even tonal balance Powerful bass Reasons to Avoid Demand quality electronics £1,650 View at Richer Sounds 20 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Connect them to the right source and these Sonys could be the best headphones you'll ever hear. The unique drivers feature a two-piece 70mm diaphragm made of a magnesium dome sitting in an aluminium-coated liquid crystal polymer ring. With an impressive frequency response that reaches to 120kHz and sensitivity of 100db/mW no expense has been spared on these high-end over-ears. It all adds up to a pair of headphones capable of seismic bass, immense dynamic reach, a perfect tonal balance and a spacious yet detailed sound.

Read the full review: Sony MDRZ1R

15. Focal Stellia These high-end headphones have a quality sound to match. SPECIFICATIONS Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 3m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm, plus 4-pin XLR | Weight: 435g Reasons to Buy Refinement, insightful sound Powerful bass Excellent build and finish Reasons to Avoid Some practical issues with cables Low Stock £2,795 View at Audio Visual Online

Aspirational. That's the word that describes these headphones. At nearly three grand, they're out of the reach of most of us, but if your budget can stretch this far, they deliver performance in spades. Sound is incredibly dynamic, with a spacious presentation and plenty of drive. There's meaty bass too, all of which justifies the price, even if few can afford them. Time to start saving...

Read the full review: Focal Stellia

(Image credit: AKG)

16. AKG K175 A budget pair of studio headphones that also like to party SPECIFICATIONS Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 5m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm, plus 6.3mm adapter | Weight: 250g Reasons to Buy Vivid and energetic sound Better looking than most Reasons to Avoid Fatiguing midrange Limited noise isolation £82.17 View at Amazon

AKG has produced a solid pair of studio headphones with an engaging sound, though they occasionally stray a little towards the aggressive. What’s the difference between a pair of professional studio headphones and one made for people who just want to listen to music on the way to work?

In some ways, the AKG K175s seem perfect for casual use. They look good, they don’t cost the earth and they have a punchy enthusiasm you might not expect from a studio monitor pair. A few design elements should make you think twice, though, and while it's engaging, the sound’s up-front presentation and uncompromising midrange will start to wear after a while.

Read the full review: AKG K175 review