TCL has produced some excellent TVs in recent years, though it has struggled to remain consistent. But this could be the year that changes.

From our initial testing, its 2025 models look very impressive, and – more importantly – consistently so. Though it's worth noting that we've only tried a handful of models so far, only two of which we have published full reviews of (the TCL C8K and TCL 50C6KS, both of which received five stars).

The new range includes plenty of new Mini LED TVs with high refresh rates, comprehensive HDR support and some pretty gargantuan screen sizes. Some models support Dolby Atmos FlexConnect for the first time, allowing for more versatility when choosing and situating your home cinema speakers.

There's also audio from Bang & Olufsen on certain models. But there are more wallet-friendly options, too.

Let's run down the range in its entirety. But first, we'll see what's new.

What is Dolby Atmos FlexConnect? The tech explained

What's new?

Halo Control Technology

TCL's Halo Control Technology is actually multiple technologies that work together to boost contrast (the difference between light and dark parts of the image) while reducing the issues common to backlit TVs, such as backlight blooming (the strange, ethereal halos of light that sometimes appear around light objects on dark backgrounds).

In our experience with the C8K and C6KS, it works very well, allowing the TVs to produce an unusually bright picture while remaining composed.

Sound by Bang & Olufsen

Certain models – such as the C8K – feature a sound system by Bang & Olufsen.

A TV brand best known for its budget models and a premium audio brand might seem like strange bedfellows, but in our experience of the C8K, it does provide an upgraded audio experience on TCL's previous efforts.

But that model specifically is let down by the lack of a dedicated bass driver.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

For the first time, TCL is embracing Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.

This is new technology that, Dolby claims, lets you place your surround sound speakers pretty much anywhere in the room and still achieve a true home cinema experience thanks to the speakers 'reading' the room's layout and adjusting their output accordingly.

Sky-high refresh rates

Certain new TCL models boast refresh rates of 144Hz at 4K.

That would be impressive enough on its own, considering that most high-end TVs tap out at 120Hz at 4K. But these TVs are also capable of hitting 288Hz at 1080p HD resolution.

So, if you're willing to drop the resolution, you'll get double the refresh rate. Astonishing.

A quick refresher: current-generation consoles output at a maximum of 120Hz at 4K, but gaming PCs can reach 144Hz (and higher!) at 4K.

Quite why you would need a refresh rate of 288Hz is beyond us, as we can't think of a single source that outputs at such a high rate. But you can consider these TVs future-proofed for the foreseeable.

TCL 2025 TV range breakdown

That's the general changes explained. Now we'll go through each new TV model by model.

TCL C8K

The C8K has spent considerable time in our test rooms, where it earned the full five stars. (In the US it's known as the QM8K.)

That's down to its phenomenal brightness, excellent backlight control and tempting pricing.

It's better built than its predecessors, with its 'ZeroBorder' frame being one of the thinnest around. And the set itself is pretty slim for a backlit model.

The ‘CrystGlow’ WHVA panel promises to enhance luminous efficiency by 97 per cent, deliver five times more contrast than IPS LCD screens, and 40 per cent more colour saturation when viewed from wide angles. You also get a 144Hz refresh rate at 4K (rising to 288Hz at 1080p HD), and comprehensive HDR support.

TCL's Halo Control Technology is onboard too, as is Google TV, B&O audio and only two HDMI 2.1 sockets.

In our review, we were bowled over by how bright and vibrant the C8K's picture is. But this brightness never translates into gaudiness. Rather, "the screen’s gorgeous vibrancy combines with excellent tonal subtleties and blend finesse," we wrote in our review. This adds a real sense of depth.

The B&O sound is less successful. While it's crisp and detailed, it's a little bass-light.

Still, at just £1599 / $1600 / AU$2695 for the 65-inch model, the C8K is a real five-star TV.

Read our TCL C8K review

TCL C7K

The C7K is a more affordable take on the C8K. You get fewer dimming zones (up to 2880 on the biggest model), less brightness (a maximum of 3000 nits compared to the C8K's 5000 nits), and a CrystGlow HVA LCD screen (not the C8K's WHVA LCD).

But on the plus side, you still get the same refresh rate, the same AiPQ Pro processor, the same Google TV operating system, same comprehensive HDR support and same Dolby Atmos FlexConnect support.

It comes in a much wider range of sizes too (50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, 98-inch and 115-inch), making it a more realistic proposition for more households. The C8K is only available in 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch and 98-inch sizes.

Pricing for the C7K starts at £799 for the 50-inch model, going up to £12,999 for the 115-inch set.

TCL C6K

The C6K is cheaper still, and the specs reflect that.

You get far fewer dimming zones than the C7K (only 512), a lower max brightness (1000 nits), and no 50-inch or 115-inch variants (otherwise, it comes in all the same sizes as the C7K).

It also lacks the B&O sound system of the C7K. Instead, it offers a 2.1-channel 40W Onkyo system.

The HDR support and gaming features are otherwise the same as the C7K, and you get Dolby Atmos FlexConnect support. But the drop in brightness and dimming zones is likely to make quite a difference in terms of picture quality.

Pricing: from £799 for the 55-inch up to £3199 for the 98-incher.

TCL C6KS

There is also a C6KS Mini LED model, which is related to the C6K but has a slightly lesser processor, three HDMI 2.1 ports and, most notably, a 60Hz panel rather than a 120Hz one.

This is no throwaway budget model, though. We have recently reviewed the 50-inch C6KS and it is genuinely excellent for the money, offering a performance that most other 'cheap' TVs can only dream of.

Read our TCL 50C6KS review

TCL T6C

This is TCL's Fire TV for 2025. It's a QLED TV, spanning screen sizes from 43 inches to 85.

It offers both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio, though it lacks the HDR10+ format of HDR and only has a 60Hz refresh rate. You do get three HDMI 2.1 ports though, which is very welcome on such an affordable set.

Pricing starts at £399 (43-inch) and goes up to £1299 for the 85-inch.

TCL P8K

The P8K has a more standard HVA QLED screen than its pricier stablemates, and comes in sizes ranging from 55 inches to 75 inches (it's available up to 98 inches in certain other countries, but not the UK).

The sound system is by Onkyo and not B&O, but the P8K has four HDMI 2.1 ports. And it keeps a lot of what makes TCL's pricier TVs so compelling: comprehensive HDR support, Motion Accelerator 288 (for the 288Hz refresh rate at 1080p HD) and the Google TV operating system.

It costs £799 for the 55-inch model, going up to £2399 for the 98-incher.

TCL P7K

This comes in under 50-inch variants, so if it's a smaller set you're looking for, you've come to the right place.

The smallest it comes in is a 43-inch model, which could suit more modest rooms. But it goes all the way up to 85 inches too.

A QLED display is the order of the day, along with no-name 2.0 20W speakers, three HDMI 2.1 ports and a 60Hz maximum refresh rate (120Hz at FHD).

The P7K costs £399 for the 43-incher, up to £1299 for the 85-incher.

TCL P6K

This model lacks the Dolby Vision format of HDR, and only comes in 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes.

But otherwise the specs are very similar to the P7K above, including the same speaker setup and the same 60Hz maximum refresh rate, though it only has one HDMI 2.1 port, not three.

The 55-inch P6K costs £429, the 65-inch is £549 and the 75-inch £799.

TCL V6C

The V6C comes in sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75. It's an HVA screen, with the AiPQ processor onboard, comprehensive HDR support, Dolby Atmos audio and up to a 120Hz refresh rate (though only in FHD, not 4K).

Prices start at £299 for the 43-inch, up to £799 for the 75-inch.

TCL S5K

Now we're down to TCL's really cheap QLED models for 2025.

The S5K is a Full HD TV that comes in sizes from 32 inches to 50. It lacks Dolby Vision and Atmos, has a refresh rate of 60Hz and only has HDMI 1.4.

The 50-inch S5K costs £349. The other sizes are still £TBC.

TCL S4K

The S4K only comes in 32 inches, and isn't Full HD, with a resolution of 1366 x 768.

It's very much a budget set, but still has the HLG and HDR10 formats of HDR. It costs £209.

