Samsung has jumped the CES gun to announce its latest premium TV range for 2026, and it's looking like RGB Mini LED will indeed be the big news at 2026's technology showcase.

The Korean tech giant has revealed a new lineup that utilises this highly anticipated panel technology, which it refers to as Micro RGB. This isn't to be confused with the company's Micro LED TVs, which use self-emissive panel tech and aren't widely available to consumers.

Instead, this series is a follow-up to the 115-inch Micro RGB TV that launched in the latter half of this year; however, there's some good news for those who don't have living rooms the size of aircraft hangars.

Samsung is scaling this panel technology down significantly, with new sizes available in 55, 65, 75, 85, and 100 inches, as well as the existing 115-inch screen size. It claims that this new TV delivers "exceptional colour accuracy with sub-100-micrometre LEDs", which "enables ultra-precise light control", meaning prior setbacks faced by backlit TVs, such as blooming, should be minimised.

Furthermore, the new Micro RGB series uses Samsung's new Micro RGB AI Engine Pro chipset, which unlocks a variety of picture-enhancing features, including 4K AI Upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro, which will reportedly "further refine brightness, smooth out motion and add clarity in real time".

Samsung has also included a variety of its proprietary features to align this new TV with its existing Mini LED and OLED sets. The Glare Free screen coating will help to minimise pesky reflections and glare from ambient light, while the company's Eclipsa Audio system will provide an alternative spatial sound experience for supported apps.

Dolby Atmos is also supported, though Dolby Vision is, once again, not. There's been no official word on whether HDR10+ Advanced, Samsung's recently announced HDR format, will be supported.

We're also unsure of pricing and availability as of now, with Samsung claiming that it will share these crucial details closer to launch.

In fact, this out-of-the-blue launch seems suspiciously close to LG's MRGB95 announcement yesterday. Presumably, Samsung didn't want to be upstaged by its key Korean rival.

However, we do know that Samsung will debut this new TV on the show floor at CES 2026. Be sure to check our CES 2026 coverage in January, where we'll share our thoughts upon seeing the TV in action.

