Samsung announces its answer to Dolby Vision 2 – and it's coming sooner than you think

News
By published

HDR10+ Advanced is coming soon

Two TVs side by side showing the same content
(Image credit: Future)

Samsung has announced that the next generation of its dynamic HDR format is in the works, and it's taking the fight to Dolby Vision 2.

It's called HDR10+ Advanced, and it's set to arrive alongside Samsung's 2026 TV lineup, which we expect to launch at CES in January. The Korean tech giant also suggests it could be backwards compatible with its existing 2025 TV lineup.

Samsung cites a mixture of developments in brighter new panels – for instance, the newly announced Micro RGB / RGB Mini LED display technology – alongside a major influx in streaming TV subscriptions (which is projected to reach 2.1 billion worldwide by 2028, according to Samsung) as the two major driving forces behind this advanced new HDR format.

MORE:

HDR10+: everything you need to know

Dolby Vision HDR: everything you need to know

Read our full Samsung QN90F review

As well as our full Samsung S95F review

Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.