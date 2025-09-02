Dolby has announced Dolby Vision 2 – an evolution of its premium Dolby Vision HDR tech which launched in 2014.

The new iteration introduces a smattering of new features, including AI smarts and expanded creative tools, moving beyond traditional HDR processing to offer what the company describes as a more intelligent approach to picture optimisation.

One standout feature of Dolby Vision 2 is Content Intelligence, which automatically adjusts picture settings based on what viewers are watching, and their viewing environment.

This includes Precision Black technology, designed to address the common complaint that HDR content appears too dark in certain lighting conditions, while maintaining the director's creative intent.

Light Sense is another feature, which provides advanced ambient-light detection, using reference lighting data from content sources to optimise the TV's output for different room conditions.

Sports and gaming receive dedicated attention too, through specific optimisation features, including white-point adjustments and motion control designed for the demands of live broadcasts and interactive content.

The technology also introduces Authentic Motion, which Dolby claims is the world's first creative-driven motion control tool, allowing filmmakers to manage motion on a shot-by-shot basis to reduce unwanted judder while preserving cinematic authenticity.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Formula 1 Drive To Survive)

Dolby Vision 2 will also land with a redesigned image-engine that works alongside bi-directional tone mapping.

This new approach allows content creators to take advantage of modern TVs' increased brightness and colour capabilities, while preserving their artistic vision.

Given that today's premium displays can achieve significantly higher peak-brightness levels than earlier generations, Dolby Vision 2 clearly aims to use this enhanced hardware more effectively.

When launched, Dolby Vision 2 will land in two tiers – Dolby Vision 2 Max for high-performance TVs with additional premium features, and standard Dolby Vision 2 for mainstream TVs.

As for supported sets, Hisense has confirmed it will be the first manufacturer to implement Dolby Vision 2, in its RGB-MiniLED television range.

The TVs will utilise MediaTek's Pentonic 800 processor with MiraVision Pro PQ Engine, making it the first confirmed processor that is specifically designed to integrate Dolby Vision 2.

French media company CANAL+ has also committed to supporting Dolby Vision 2 across its content library, including films, television shows, and live sports broadcasts.

The announcement comes as the HDR landscape continues to evolve, with multiple competing standards including HDR10+, HLG for broadcasts, and the established HDR10 format.

Dolby Vision has maintained its position as the most widespread option, though adoption varies significantly between manufacturers.

Samsung, notably, continues to support HDR10+ exclusively, and does not support Dolby Vision on any of its products. Sony, LG, Panasonic, and Philips have embraced Dolby Vision alongside other formats.

(Image credit: Dolby)

The original Dolby Vision introduced dynamic metadata that optimises HDR content scene by scene, compared with HDR10's static approach.

We have yet to test Dolby Vision 2, but it is – on paper at least – a potentially significant improvement in picture quality. We expect performance to vary depending on individual film mastering and TV calibration.

As always, we are remaining tentatively optimistic, and will reserve judgement until we have seen Dolby Vision 2 in action ourselves.

We have also reached out to Dolby with some further questions: how is the AI processing different to previous iterations? Does it leverage large platforms such as OpenAI? How is Light Sense different to Dolby Vision IQ? How does bi-directional tone mapping actually work? Watch this space.

Specific availability dates and pricing for Dolby Vision 2-equipped televisions have not yet been announced. Hisense has indicated that timing details will follow at a later date.

We are also hoping to see Dolby Vision 2 in action at IFA 2025, so stay tuned for our initial impressions.

MORE

Dolby Vision HDR : everything you need to know

IFA 2025 is fast approaching – here's what we're hoping to see