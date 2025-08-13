Berlin's annual technology expo, IFA, is quickly approaching, which means we are beginning to fantasise about the latest home cinema and hi-fi announcements that could take place at the convention.

We saw some of the biggest audio, TV and projector brands show off their latest innovations at last year's show. Examples include the Xgimi Aura 2 4K ultra short throw projector and the Beyerdynamic Aventho 300 noise cancelling headphones. We even came face to face with the Canvas Hi-Fi soundbar for the first time at IFA 2024.

So, what could possibly be on show at this year's show? Well, we're not sure yet; most brands tend to wait until their respective press conferences to drop any major reveals. That, though, hasn't stopped us from compiling a wish list of what we hope to see.

Samsung's Micro RGB TV

(Image credit: Samsung)

Just yesterday, we shared the news that Samsung is officially launching its first-ever Micro RGB TV, which includes an advanced new backlight system built around microscopic individual red, green and blue LEDs.

Each LED can be individually activated for pinpoint contrast control and rich, vibrant colours, according to Samsung. Expectations, then, are rather high.

We had a brief encounter with this TV tech at CES 2025, but it was a mystery as to whether the panel tech would go mainstream anytime soon.

Well, we're reluctant to call this supposed £24,000 TV mainstream (that price is converted from 44.9 million Korean Won), but it will be commercially available soon.

At 116 inches, it's perhaps a bit too large for our current AV testing facility, but IFA would be the perfect opportunity for it to take the spotlight.

It wasn't only Samsung that shared a sneak peek of its advanced new LED TVs at CES. TCL and Hisense also announced that they would be developing their own take on the TV tech; could we see these companies also make their versions official at IFA 2025?

New wireless headphones and earbuds

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We saw a handful of exciting wireless headphones and earbuds make their debut at IFA 2024. Beyerdynamic launched the Aventho 300 over-ear cans as well as the Amiron 300 earbuds, both of which sport noise-cancelling capabilities.

Fellow audio brand AKG also dropped some new buds in the form of the N5 Hybrid, which was the company's stab at a premium pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds.

So, what can we expect to see at IFA 2025? Countless audio companies will be attending, including Earfun and JLab, while Beyerdynamic will also be returning.

Panasonic, which owns Japanese audio firm Technics, will also be attending, so we could see its wireless audio offerings on show too.

Projectors aplenty, please

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If there's one thing we can rely on to be on show at IFA 2025, it's projectors. Xgimi will be in attendance, and after its impressive demonstration at last year's IFA showcase, which saw the Chinese AV brand launch an entirely new projector range, we have high expectations of what it could show off this year.

Furthermore, it has been confirmed that Samsung, Hisense and LG will all be attending IFA this year, so we expect to see plenty of ultra short throw projectors too.

LG, in fact, has just announced its new compact CineBeam S, an exciting pint-sized UST projector that we hope to see in action at IFA 2025.

We'll be on the ground in Berlin next month to cover all of the announcements, with hands-on coverage of the latest hi-fi and home cinema gear.

