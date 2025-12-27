I love watching Pixar and K-Pop Demon Hunters with my kids, but I've also begun carefully introducing them to the classics. They don't come more classic than Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial - and I'm happy to tell you it's as magical today as it ever was.

Spielberg's 1982 film is an excellent family film for cosying up on the sofa over the holidays. Bolstered by John Williams' stirring soundtrack, it's full of childlike wonder, and it also offers an accomplished cinematic experience full of striking visuals and heartfelt moments. Rated 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, E.T. is being removed from Netflix streaming in January, so you've got time for a festive viewing.

Unlike some ’80s classics, it doesn't have any weirdly inappropriate bits that will have you diving for the remote (we're looking at you, Ghostbusters). Yes, there's some baffling teen banter – and one swearword, for no real reason – but that mostly sailed over my kids' heads.

One of the things I most enjoyed was seeing my kids cotton on to how weird the film is. Little E.T. itself isn't a cute furry creature, but a wrinkly brown goblin. That's an inspired choice, especially as this little alien weirdo waddles about the place in the form of an enchantingly lifelike physical prop, with no shiny CGI. The little guy is often silhouetted or glimpsed in shadow, only his expressive eyes glimmering.

The film also takes its time, letting the suspense breathe with a measured pace that draws kids in instead of bombarding them with action. We spend time with Elliott and his extraterrestrial pal as they get to know each other in a series of hilarious encounters – while mysterious adults slowly close in.

The cinematography gently builds an atmosphere of growing menace: from the fog-shrouded forest to the shadows of Elliot's house, there's a sense of mystery in every frame. Spielberg famously shot much of the film from the eye level of the children, making adults appear imposing and inviting us into the world of our young heroes.

It's another inspired choice that the bad guys turn out to be real people rather than cartoonish villains, and it's heartwarming to see how the grown-ups react to Elliott and E.T. Obviously, I cried at the film's most devastating moments – but of course, it all builds to those famously madcap bike chases and hair-raising escapes.

If you're looking for a cosy family watch, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is a classic for a reason.

