This 99%-rated science fiction classic is still the perfect family movie

Features
By published

Steven Spielberg crafted the perfect combination of comedy, mystery and madcap action - and no CGI in sight

A bicycle flying through the air with a full moon in the background
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I love watching Pixar and K-Pop Demon Hunters with my kids, but I've also begun carefully introducing them to the classics. They don't come more classic than Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial - and I'm happy to tell you it's as magical today as it ever was.

Spielberg's 1982 film is an excellent family film for cosying up on the sofa over the holidays. Bolstered by John Williams' stirring soundtrack, it's full of childlike wonder, and it also offers an accomplished cinematic experience full of striking visuals and heartfelt moments. Rated 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, E.T. is being removed from Netflix streaming in January, so you've got time for a festive viewing.

Unlike some ’80s classics, it doesn't have any weirdly inappropriate bits that will have you diving for the remote (we're looking at you, Ghostbusters). Yes, there's some baffling teen banter – and one swearword, for no real reason – but that mostly sailed over my kids' heads.

The film also takes its time, letting the suspense breathe with a measured pace that draws kids in instead of bombarding them with action. We spend time with Elliott and his extraterrestrial pal as they get to know each other in a series of hilarious encounters – while mysterious adults slowly close in.

It's another inspired choice that the bad guys turn out to be real people rather than cartoonish villains, and it's heartwarming to see how the grown-ups react to Elliott and E.T. Obviously, I cried at the film's most devastating moments – but of course, it all builds to those famously madcap bike chases and hair-raising escapes.

