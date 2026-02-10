The gorgeous kids’ classic that’s a gateway to the wonderful world of animation

Features
By published

The Little Mermaid, set in Japan? Sign us up!

Ponyo movie still, girl swimming
(Image credit: IMDB)

If your kids are anything like mine, it can be hard to persuade them to watch anything new. There are a lot of great movies in the world of Disney and Pixar, but it's also really rewarding to introduce them to something a bit different.

With that in mind, Ponyo is a great entryway to the delightful animation outside of Disney+.

It's a gentle story, without any bad guys. Admittedly, Ponyo's father - a David Bowie-esque underwater sorcerer, voiced in the English version by Liam Neeson – chases his runaway daughter. But he's not exactly a villain, just a loving father who doesn't always get it right. At least, that's how I explained it to my kids.

Richard Trenholm
Richard Trenholm
Freelance contributor

Richard is a movie-obsessed writer with nearly 20 years as a film, TV and technology journalist. A Rotten Tomatoes-certified movie critic and member of the Film Critics' Circle, he lives by the seaside and likes punk rock, Tranmere Rovers and helping out at the local film club.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.