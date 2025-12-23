Succession in a Santa suit: make sure this adorable Christmas film is under your tree

Features
By published

There's something for the whole family in this feel-good festive flick from the people behind Wallace and Gromit

Arthur in a green Christmas jumper in Santa&#039;s command centre
(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

When you're looking for a family film, the people who make Wallace and Gromit are hard to beat. Aardman is the studio behind Chicken Run, The Wrong Trousers and other animated antics - and it's even got you covered at Christmas.

Festive film Arthur Christmas tells the story of Santa's youngest son attempting to deliver a forgotten present. Directed by Sarah Smith, Arthur Christmas stars James McAvoy as the adorable klutz of the title.

2026 should be a pivotal moment for OLED TVs – but I have my doubts

Richard Trenholm
Richard Trenholm
Freelance contributor

Richard is a movie-obsessed writer with nearly 20 years as a film, TV and technology journalist. A Rotten Tomatoes-certified movie critic and member of the Film Critics' Circle, he lives by the seaside and likes punk rock, Tranmere Rovers and helping out at the local film club.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.