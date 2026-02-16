The Grammys. The BAFTAs. The Oscars. It's that time of year when the awards ceremonies are coming thick and fast.

The 98th Academy Awards will take place on 15th March and this year there have been some cracking releases to celebrate. And a handful of the nominated films have already made an impact on me for their sonic and visual offerings.

Each film on the Best Picture list offers something different, but these three movies are the ones that I'm most looking forward to playing in our home cinema test room.

Hamnet

HAMNET - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters This Thanksgiving - YouTube Watch On

The original novel Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell is an emotional rollercoaster that will leave you with a warmed heart and tear-stained cheeks. So it was perfect to adapt to an equally turbulent film.

O’Farrell hands the reins over to Nomadland director Chloe Zhao (though they wrote the screenplay together), resulting in a delicate but deeply affecting film that will stay with you long after it has finished.

The film imagines the life of William and Agnes Shakespeare, as they come to terms with the loss of their 11-year-old child, Hamnet.

Paul Mescal stars as the famed writer, while Jessie Buckley shines as Agnes – and has rightfully scooped up a nomination for Best Actress.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hamnet is visually stunning, featuring sprawling green forests and sparsely-lit Tudor interiors, all delivered in natural colours and subtle detail – an ideal challenge for projectors and TV screens.

Known for his work on Ad Astra and Waltz with Bashir, Max Richter’s soundtrack enhances the overall experience. It’s subtle and stripped back, only emerging in the most gut-wrenching moments and making for an effective, ethereal accompaniment.

Pre-order Hamnet on 4K Blu-ray at HMV

Frankenstein

Frankenstein | Guillermo del Toro | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

From one adaptation to another. Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein has been portrayed many times on the screen, from James Whale's The Bride of Frankenstein to the critically-panned 2015 release, Victor Frankenstein.

As an avid fan of the original novel and proud owner of a copy with dog-eared page corners and scribbled notes in the margins, Guillermo Del Toro’s entry to the canon is one of the best I’ve seen.

Del Toro brings the gothic tone of Pan’s Labyrinth together with the magical feeling of the Shape of Water, portraying the complex relationship between the infamous scientist and his creation.

While it boasts Del Toro’s signature stunning visuals, the audio in Frankenstein is also exceptional. And the judges seem to agree, as it picked up a nomination for Best Sound.

You only need to watch the opening scene to realise this is the case. As a group of sailors walk across the tundra to return to their frozen ship, they come across a dying Victor Frankenstein (played by Oscar Isaac), who is wounded and covered in frost.

The yapping of sledge dogs and shouting from crew members, plus the crackle of fire from lit torches and the chilling whistle of the wind, all come at the listener from every angle, truly putting the precision and accuracy of a home cinema system to the test.

If it doesn't snag the Best Picture prize, I have my fingers crossed that it can be rewarded for its excellent sound.

Stream Frankenstein on Netflix

Sinners

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

You may have seen Ryan Coogler's Sinners make the headlines recently, as it made history by being the first film to earn 16 Oscar nominations. It's up for a range of categories, from Best Picture to Best Casting (a new category).

The film follows twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, who have returned to the 1930s Jim Crow South to have a fresh start.

But when they open their own juke joint, they are followed by malevolent vampires. Drawn by their cousin Sammy’s (portrayed by newcomer Miles Caton) ability to summon spirits from the past and future, the supernatural creatures decide to join the party.

Michael B Jordan portrays the twins with a fiery charisma that will immediately captivate you, and has earned a nomination for Best Actor for his performance. British actress Wunmi Mosaku's excellent portrayal of herbalist Annie has also scored her a nod in the Best Actress category.

Ludwig Göransson’s soundtrack really makes the film stand out as an excellent test disc. As a frequent collaborator with Coogler, including on Black Panther, the two have absolutely nailed the marriage between a film’s cinematography and music.

When Sammy inadvertently uses his guitar to call spirits, past, present and future lives dance together in a beautiful mass. There aren't many films where you can see a futuristic electric guitar player jamming out with an ancient drummer.

There's no denying that Sinnners is unique – but quite how many Academy Awards it will win remains to be seen.

Buy Sinners on 4K Blu-ray at HMV

Stream Sinners in 4K on Apple TV