Best surround sound systems 2020

Best surround sound system Buying Guide:

Putting together a surround sound system can be a daunting prospect. Do you go with separate speakers, an all-in-one system or a soundbar or soundbase? Which sounds better? How do you connect your set-top box, games console, 4K Blu-ray player and all the rest? Relax. We're here to help.

In this guide we'll look at everything you need to consider, and suggest the best options available. By the end you'll know all you need to start buying with confidence.

The first big question is whether to go for a speaker package or a soundbar. It really depends on how much space you have, what your budget is, and what other devices you want to plug in.

A speaker package will give you true surround sound, as the speakers will be placed all around you in a 360-degree arrangement. But a full surround sound system will cost more than a soundbar and requires more boxes in your room.

For many, a soundbar is a simpler, more elegant solution, as it combines speakers and amplification into a more discreet package. A lot of soundbars come with Dolby Atmos, which does a very good job of replicating surround sound by positioning audio above you as well as around you. A soundbase is just like a soundbar, except your TV stands on it rather than behind it.

Whichever you're considering, do your research and make sure it will fit your space, and will accommodate your games console, 4K Blu-ray player, set-top box, and whatever else you're planning on hooking up. And that you can afford it, of course. Happy listening!

1. Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package A hugely enjoyable home cinema speaker package SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 5.1 | Subwoofer: 170W | Finishes: Black Ash, Dark Walnut, Light Oak, White Reasons to Buy Oozes style Full and warm sound Expressive dynamics Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price £1,699 View at Exceptional AV

If you want a true surround sound home cinema experience, this is our champion when it comes to performance per pound value. These Dali speakers sound full and warm, bringing out the best in any soundtrack. The sound is transparent but fun, powerful yet at the same time subtle. It won our coveted Product of the Year last year. Need we say more?

If you're wondering what to partner it with, you can't go wrong with the Denon AVR-X3600H AV amp - it can be set up for 5.2.4 or 7.2.2 Dolby Atmos, or add an extra amp and you'll have a 7.2.4 arrangement, so it covers all your bases. Add in eight - eight! - HDMI inputs, and you've got an absolute beast of a system.

But it's not ready yet, not without something to provide the visuals. We'd recommend the Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player. Its vibrant, immersive HDR picture is complemented by a powerful and weighty sound that will do your system proud.

Read the full review: Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package

2. Dali Katch One A tidy soundbar that's great for movies and music SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Digital 5.1 | Connectivity: HDMI (ARC), optical x 2, 3.5mm | Streaming: Bluetooth (aptX) | Subwoofer: No | Dimensions: 16.4 x 86 x 7cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Wholesome, tight bass Strong dynamics Good spread of sound Reasons to Avoid Really needs wall-mounting No front-facing display Highs could sound sweeter £649 View at Richer Sounds

With five different audio inputs, three ways to mount it and ten drivers all working together to deliver an immersive sound experience, there's plenty to talk about with the Dali Katch One. It is quite tall, so you really have to mount it on a wall, but that will only aid bass performance from the rear-firing drivers.

The Katch One is also a good looking bar. and comes in three different finishes: Iron Black, Ivory White and Mountain White. There's an ARC-enabled HDMI socket for getting the audio from your TV, plus a pair of optical inputs and Bluetooth. And the bar serves up a great dynamic performance with a broad, clear soundstage which works well for movies, and it also boasts the ability to sound fun with music, too.

Read the full review: Dali Katch One

3. Yamaha YAS-207 A truly five-star soundbar SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby & DTS surround sound | Connectivity: 1 x HDMI | Streaming: Bluetooth | Subwoofer: Yes | Dimensions: soundbar 6 x 93 x 10.8cm, subwoofer 44 x 14 x 40cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Crisp audio Spacious soundscape Slim Reasons to Avoid Treble needs polish Mid-range a little lacking £249 View at Sevenoaks

This soundbar is proof you don't need a full separates system to enjoy surround sound, even if it is of the virtual kind, rather than 'proper' surround sound. DTS Virtual:X helps emulate the kind of immersive audio you'd usually only get from a 7.1.4 set-up, and it does a mighty fine job of it too, with a much bigger, more enveloping sound than you would expect from such diminutive dimensions. The sound field is layered with plenty of texture and detail, while there's plenty of dynamism and crispness on show. In a word, superb.

If you're looking for a 4K Blu-ray player to buddy up with the Yamaha, the Sony UBP-X700 is for you. It delivers a stunningly detailed 4K picture: images are wonderfully subtle yet sharp as you like, while the skin tones are rendered in jaw-droppingly lifelike hues.

Read the full review: Yamaha YAS-207

4. Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack An immensely talented and enjoyable home cinema speaker package SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 5.1 | Subwoofer: 150W | Finishes: Grey, walnut, black, white Reasons to Buy Effortlessly musical Booming bass Versatile Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note £969 View at Exceptional AV

This speaker package makes for a listen that's straight-up fun, but with plenty of low-end rumble to boot. The timing is snappy, making for a fast but natural-sounding performance, while the centre speaker (which handles the all-important dialogue) is effortlessly dynamic and engaging.

If you want a real step up in performance, you'd have to spend around double, which just shows what great value this represents.

Pair it up with the Sony STR-DN1080, and you'll have quite a system on your hands. The AV amp won our Product of the Year two years in a row, which is testament to what an offering it is. There's plenty of punch and dynamism on show, but never at the expense of any detail. Fire it up and you'll be spellbound.

Taking care of the visuals should be the Sony UBP-X700. This 4K Blu-ray player delivers a stunningly natural picture that's crisp and has excellent contrast and colours. Even better, it doesn't cost the earth. No wonder it won one of our coveted Awards last year.

Read the full review: Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack

5. Monitor Audio Silver 200 AV12 A 5.1 package that's very talented indeed SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 5.1 | Subwoofer: 500W | Finishes: Black, white, walnut, rosewood, oak, black gloss Reasons to Buy Balanced audio Very expressive Versatile Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note £2,865 View at Sevenoaks

This speaker package is 'designed for modern living', according to Monitor Audio. That means the speakers have smaller chassis, as well as minimal variance in performance regardless of where they're situated. That should be a godsend if - like most of us - you don't have endless placement options. You can even wallmount the satellites and still achieve a wrap-around sound field.

The speakers chime with military precision, with both stereo and surround sound performances being equally as impressive. Gunshots pop, dialogue is clear, and the bass rumbles satisfyingly - it's an instant upgrade to any movie.

So, what to partner it with? The Denon AVC-X6500H is so good we now use it as our reference home cinema amp - in other words, it's the standard by which we judge all other home cinema kit. Praise doesn't come much higher. Eight HDMI inputs give you plenty of scope for sources, while Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and high-res audio support make it a joy to use. There's even Alexa Voice Control for hands-free operation.

The Pioneer UDP-LX500, meanwhile, is the best Blu-ray player for the job. Its awesome combination of excellent 4K visuals and superb sound quality make it worth the extra investment. You can tailor its output to the display you're using - LCD TV, OLED TV or projector - and adjust the sound using one of three presets (choose between a solid, soft or smooth sound). It all makes up for a versatile disc spinner that can take care of business.

Read the full review: Monitor Audio Silver 200 AV12

6. Sony HT-ST5000 This Sony takes the Dolby Atmos soundbar to new heights... SPECIFICATIONS Sound format: Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos | Connectivity: 3 x HDMI in, 1 x HDMI out | Streaming: Bluetooth | Hi-res audio: 96k/24-bit PCM | Subwoofer: Yes | Dimensions: soundbar 8 x 118 x 14.5cm (HxWxD), subwoofer 40 x 25 x 43cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Great integration Booming bass Bags of detail Reasons to Avoid Remote not intuitive £999 View at Amazon 19 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This was one of the first real quality Dolby Atmos soundbars available, and it's just as impressive today as when it first launched. It's a little smaller than some of its rivals, but still packs a punch sonically: there's a definite sense of space and movement to proceedings, yet with no hint of harshness at higher volumes. It's mighty versatile too, with support for streaming services and plenty of inputs onboard.

Its ideal partner in crime is the Panasonic DP-UB820, a 4K Blu-ray player that delivers on many levels. It boasts a vibrant and immersive HDR picture, which it combines with punchy colours and a powerful, weighty sound. At this price, it's a great buy.

Read the full review: Sony HT-ST5000

7. Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar This enormous soundbar more than justifies its price tag. SPECIFICATIONS Sound formats: Dolby Atmos & DTS:X surround sound | Connectivity: 4 x HDMI, optical digital, RCA line in | Streaming: Bluetooth | Subwoofer: No | Dimensions: 14 x 127 x 17cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Rich, dynamic audio Convincing surround sound Stacked feature set Reasons to Avoid Big Pricey Fussy with positioning £2,199 View at Sevenoaks

Two grand is a lot to spend on a soundbar, but this Sennheiser is something special. It's bigger than its rivals, but then it has much larger drivers and a built-in subwoofer, capable of delivering much more impactful sound. We're talking a genuine one-box home cinema solution.

The downside? Its size and driver placement means it can be a little tricky to situate. You're best off wall mounting it.

But if you can make space and are willing to make the investment, this soundbar will reward you in spades. It has a wealth of options when it comes to connections and supported wireless tech, and the sound quality will blow you away.

Add in the Pioneer UDP-LX500 4K Blu-ray player, and you'll have a system to be reckoned with. It offers a crisp, insightful picture that's bursting with detail, while the sound is dynamic and expressive with a fantastic sense of timing. It's one of the pricier models around, but the perfect partner to the Sennheiser Ambeo.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar

