These days a lot of people default to soundbar packages when looking for surround sound systems. And there are plenty of good reasons for that.

The systems don't require cable management, as many – including the Award-winning Samsung HW-Q990D – use wireless satellites and subwoofers. They also take up less space than a proper 5.1 setup.

So if ease of use is your priority, going for a soundbar system makes a lot of sense. If, however, performance is your be all and end all, there’s not getting around the fact that a full-fat, multi-speaker package is usually your best bet.

After decades of testing surround sound systems we know that a good one will deliver audio with a sense of directionality and heft that you just can’t get anywhere else.

Which is why home cinema aficionados with the space to accommodate one are very likely to be looking at the wealth of new AVR / surround sound package deals that recently launched on Richer Sounds.

If you meet that description, we also have good news: after price checking the components of each deal to make sure they are actual discounts, and of course with our years of experience in using the products, we have two recommendations for you.

Sony TA-AN1000 with Q Acoustics 3020i 5.1 speaker package

The first deal we recommend gets you a Sony TA-AN1000 AVR with a Q Acoustics 3020i 5.1 surround sound package for £1489 at Richer Sounds. That’s a £106 saving on the two if you bought them separately.

Why this specific system? The two products certainly represent stellar value, but they also leave plenty of room for growth.

Sure, the Q Acoustics 3020i package is getting long in the tooth, having launched in 2021, but, to this day it offers solid value for money and a sound profile that’s great for movies.

Highlights include an atypically rich, warm sound with a full bass and precise treble. This, plus its ability to deliver sweeping dynamics makes it a great entry-level option.

For context, our perennially broke editor (me), still uses a stereo pair of the 3020i with a Technics SA-C600 system in his lounge for music listening.

The only real downside is that, despite being standmount units, they are atypically deep and you shouldn’t place them with their backs to a wall if you want the best results. So you should certainly measure the space you intend to put them in before buying.

The Sony TA-AN1000 is another impressive, stellar value option if you're just getting into “proper” home cinema surround sound. So much so that we described the Award-winning AVR as a “no brainer” purchase when we first reviewed it.

Could you get away with paying for a less muscly, cheaper AVR to power the 3020i? Probably; but the main selling point here is that the Sony has lots of room for growth, meaning you can continue to use it even if you choose to add extra channels or upgrade/replace the speakers down the line.

This, plus its flawless HDR and surround-sound standard support make it a wonderfully flexible, future-proof unit. And, even more importantly, it sounds sublime. As we say in our Sony TA-AN1000 review:

“Its crisp, precise and punchy sound strikes a nearly perfect balance, and it elevates every movie and song we throw at it. This amplifier ticks all our boxes, with a sleek design, good feature set and outstanding performance, making it so easy to recommend. If you’re looking at buying an amp at this level, then the Sony TA-AN1000 is a no-brainer.”

Denon AVC-X3800H with Dali Oberon 5 5.1 speaker package

The second deal lets you grab a Denon AVC-X3800H AVR with a Dali Oberon 5 5.1 speaker package for £2599 at Richer Sounds. Doing the maths after a thorough deal hunt, that’s a £150 saving on how much the two would cost if you bought them separately right now.

This is a great mid-tier package, ideal for people looking for a louder, more powerful system.

The speakers are another What Hi-Fi? Award-winner and it's the package we recommend to most buyers looking for a 5.1 system for less than £2000.

The package uses Award-winning Dali Oberon 5 floorstanders as the main left and right channels, with five-star Dali Oberon 1 standmounters taking on the surround duties. Add to these the Dali central channel and subwoofer, and you get a system that offers more heft and volume than the Q Acoustics – but requires more space as a result.

It also offers some sonic improvements, which justify its higher price tag. During testing, the system delivered a wonderfully full sound, with a hefty, but controlled low end and agile dynamics.

The end result is a surround sound system that delivers truly immersive home cinema experience, whether in conversation dramas or explosion-filled action movies. Which is why the verdict of our review says:

“The Dali Oberon 5 5.1 system presents every frequency in full, but with honesty and warmth that brings the best out of any soundtrack. They’re transparent but fun, powerful but subtle; we’d have them round to ours any day.”

Similarly, the five-star Denon AVC-X3800H is a step up on the Sony TA-AN1000, both in price and performance. It’s also one of the mid-tier AVRs we recommend, even at full price.

For starters, it’s crammed with hardware, making it one of the most future-proofed units you’ll find at its price. For regular surround sound, it can power 9.2 to 11.4 channels. If you want to make the leap to Dolby Atmos down the line, it can go up to 5.4.4 out of the box.

We tested it with 5.1 and Atmos systems and it delivers excellent results in both – so there is plenty of headroom for a system expansion in the future if you need it.

Then there’s flawless HDR support and six HDMI inputs – three of which are HDMI 2.1 ports rated to 40gbps. You shouldn’t run out of connectivity options, then, even if you have a ludicrous number of players, streamers and consoles.

But, as with the Sony, the Denon's main selling point is its excellent audio ability. All of which makes it a stellar AVR to match with the fine Dali package, and an easy recommendation at its current price. As we say in our Denon review:

“Combining future-proofed connectivity, flexibility and a mature, authoritative but expansive sound [if] you’re looking for an all-round performer with plenty of features and ample scope for system expansion, then the 3800 is a superb choice.”

If you want something significantly better than the Denon, you will need to go up a tier and invest in a more expensive AVR – such as the Marantz Home Cinema 30 we currently recommend, which costs £3800.

