If you are shopping for a surround-sound package but are on a tight budget, then we’d thoroughly recommend considering the Q Acoustics 3010i Cinema Pack.

The Q Acoustics 3010i Cinema Pack is currently one of the cheapest, five-star, 5.1 systems we’ve reviewed and continue to recommend, retailing for £689 at Peter Tyson.

That is a massive £206 saving on its review price and £100 cheaper than its current cost at most rival stores.

We reviewed the 3010i 5.1 cinema package all the way back in 2019 and liked it so much we not only gave it a five star rating, it also secured two back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Award wins, before being dethroned in 2021.

Despite its age, it remains one of the cheapest 5.1 surround sound systems we’ve fully reviewed and recommend.

For the money you get a compact, standout speaker package that to this day delivers a home cinema experience that’s more than good enough for most people.

Highlights are its surprisingly loud, room filling sound and robust central channel, which delivers nicely expressive audio.

You’ll also struggle to find a better tonally balanced system with such an expansive sound field at this price.

As we said in our Q Acoustics 3010i 5.1 Cinema Pack review:

“As effective in a surround presentation as in stereo, the 3010i forms the basis of an excellent all-round speaker package.”

We only have two minor words of caution. First, if you really care about low-end heft, be warned the subwoofer lacks outright impact.

Second, while this is the best deal we’ve seen for a package less than £700, if you have a little more to spend there are other packages on a deal right now.

One of the best is on the newer step-up Q Acoustics 3050i Cinema Pack. The package is on sale for £899 for VIP members at Peter Tyson. That is a solid £450 saving on its review price.

The five-star package, which won a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award, offers more powerful, insightful bass, and is slightly more versatile, based on our testing.

If you are not a VIP don’t worry, all you have to do is sign up for a free Peter Tyson account to unlock the discount.

But if you can’t stretch that far, we’d strongly recommend considering the smaller, more affordable 3010i package, especially at its current price.

