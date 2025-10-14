What Hi-Fi? Awards banner
Best speaker packages 2025

Best speaker package under £500

Speaker package: Wharfedale DX-3 HCP

Wharfedale DX-3 HCP

If you're short on space and cash, the Wharfedale DX-3 HCP remains the surround sound package to get

Best speaker package £500-£1000

Home cinema speaker package: Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 Home Cinema Pack review

Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 HCP

Impressive composure and a mature sound earn the Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 HCP a trophy once again

Best speaker package £1000-£1750

Dali Oberon 5 5.1 speaker package review

Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package

The Oberon 5 5.1 speaker package remains the best option you'll find at its price

Best speaker package £1750-£2500

Speaker package: Bowers &amp;amp; Wilkins 606 &amp;amp; 607 S3 surround speaker package

Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package

The B&W 606 & 607 S3 wins for another year, offering home cinema fans a fun, immersive sound that's ideal for serious movie watching

Best speaker package over £2500

KEF Q Concerto Meta 5.1 speaker package on AV benches in front of projector screen

KEF Q Concerto Meta 5.1 Speaker System

Expensive, but well worth it, the KEF Q Concerto Meta 5.1 speaker system is a newly crowned 2025 winner

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

