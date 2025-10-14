Best speaker packages 2025

Wharfedale DX-3 HCP
If you're short on space and cash, the Wharfedale DX-3 HCP remains the surround sound package to get
Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 HCP
Impressive composure and a mature sound earn the Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 HCP a trophy once again
Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package
The Oberon 5 5.1 speaker package remains the best option you'll find at its price
Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package
The B&W 606 & 607 S3 wins for another year, offering home cinema fans a fun, immersive sound that's ideal for serious movie watching
KEF Q Concerto Meta 5.1 Speaker System
Expensive, but well worth it, the KEF Q Concerto Meta 5.1 speaker system is a newly crowned 2025 winner
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?'s editor in chief.
