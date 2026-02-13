We have a next-gen wireless Dolby Atmos system in for review – and there’s one big thing I’m going to check first

We can’t tell you what it is yet, but our latest Dolby Atmos system review is going to be a biggie

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
(Image credit: Dolby)

Working at What Hi-Fi? has a lot of benefits. Access to our overlord Future Publishing’s infinite holiday scheme, occasionally getting paid to watch movies in our windowless test room (known internally and affectionately as the dungeon), and, of course, access to all the latest and greatest home cinema hardware money can buy.

On that final point, I was particularly excited this week when a key piece of hardware I have long been waiting for arrived in the dungeon. To be precise, a next-generation wireless Dolby Atmos surround sound system with the firm’s swanky FlexConnect tech.

First and foremost, it aims to do this by making Atmos a platform where you can mix and match speakers from different brands, or even use your TV’s speakers as a central channel in lieu of a soundbar, to make a wireless system.

This is because most “normal” living rooms aren’t laid out so that the satellite speakers can be placed in their optimal position (which is usually just behind the left and right sides of the intended viewing area/sofa). Many people place their sofa flush against a wall, of course. And even if they do have space behind it, they don’t have stands, or furniture naturally placed in the optimal position or at the right height for the rear left and right channels.

FlexConnect aims to fix this common problem by offering intelligent new “calibration” powers that will allow them to deliver a decent experience even with “unorthodox” positioning. And I mean unorthodox.

In my experience, no system, at least of the many I have helped test, sounds good in arrangements such as this – even the five-star products with excellent room correction powers.

So, momentarily putting aside the laws of physics, that’s a pretty bold claim. And it's definitely a major selling point for FlexConnect, if it works.

Which is why, as much as I’m excited to test a FlexConnect system in general, the first thing I’ll be doing when I get into the dungeon next week is playing a game of move the speaker. Then I can discover just how powerful the tech’s calibration and optimisation powers really are.

It’s going to be fun…

Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

