(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Samsung unveiled a wealth of new hardware last week. While most people’s attention was drawn to the brand’s new Galaxy S26 range of smartphones, audio nerds that we are, we were focused on its new earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

The new buds are a direct successor to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but don’t let the fact that both sets got four-star ratings fool you.

We put the new Pro buds head to head with their predecessors and key rivals last week, and we can confirm they are Samsung’s finest to date and a big improvement on all its past offerings – so much so that they actually beat their arch-rival, the Apple AirPods Pro 3, in a few areas.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro review

We got an exclusive look at iFi’s new DAC

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Hi-fi brand iFi is slowly carving a solid reputation in the mobile DAC space, releasing a wave of affordable, easy to use units that offer palpable improvements on most phones’ audio. Which is why last week we took the time to review its latest iFi Go Link 2.

A direct successor to the original five-star iFi Go Link, which proved to be a great performer when we first reviewed it two years ago, the unit has some big (or small, depending on how you look at it) shoes to fill.

Thankfully, it more than delivers and quickly proved to be another easy five-star recommendation for our reviewers, despite being only a minor sonic upgrade on its predecessor.

Read our full iFi Go Link 2 review

A reader favourite brand has a new rival

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Since we’re already talking about affordable hi-fi, last week Majority Audio also got in on the action, showing off its new range of compact hi-fi streaming products.

Final specifications haven’t been confirmed for any of them. But, after having a chat with the engineers and team behind them, we know they plan to offer similar, cheap, multi-functional smarts to the WiiM amps and streamers that have risen to become reader favourites over the past few years. We’ll be keeping a close eye on them as a result.

Read the full story: This budget brand's upcoming streaming products are directly aiming for WiiM's crown

Big changes for Panasonic TVs

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, last week our ever-adventurous senior staff writer, Lewis Empson, jumped on a plane to attend a Panasonic launch event in Munich.

It wasn’t, however, the firm's new range of 2026 LCD TVs, or even its only new OLED, the Panasonic Z86C, that captured the most attention. No, it was the revelation that, after months of rumours, Panasonic has found a buyer for its TV division.

It is entering a new “partnership” with Chinese firm Skyworth that will give the OEM license to make, distribute and sell new TVs with Panasonic branding.

Read the full story: Panasonic is offloading its European TV business to China via a new strategic partnership

