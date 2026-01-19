Our thoughts on LG’s new OLEDs, Marantz’s latest home cinema amps, retro NAD hi-fi and more

Lost track of all the latest hi-fi and home cinema news announcements? You’re not alone, as over the past seven days, even our team of experts has struggled to keep pace with the sheer volume of new hardware announcements hitting their inboxes.

We’ve had everything from behind-closed-doors demos of new OLED TVs, to retro-inspired amps and fresh AV hardware from Marantz hit the scene.

Which is why we’ve once again taken the time to pen a fresh entry to our weekly Rewind, hi-fi and home cinema news digest, making it quick and easy for you to stay apprised of all the latest announcements.

We had an opening look at LG’s latest OLED TVs

Last week, fresh off the red eye back from Las Vegas, our intrepid senior staff writer, Lewis Empson, finally had a chance to put pen to paper detailing his early hands-on impressions of the LG G6 and LG C6.

The G6 is the firm’s newest flagship and, while on paper it’s not as big a departure as the LG G5 was to the LG G4, where the firm’s new Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel tech was first introduced, Lewis still came away impressed.

The C6 is the more interesting of the two, with LG, for the first time ever, loading the aforementioned panel tech into the larger sizes of its step-down range. This could be a unique selling point for the set, as other companies, including Samsung, have stuck to basic WOLED panels on their step-down OLEDs.

Check out our LG G6 hands-on

Read our LG C6 hands-on

We reviewed a cheap(ish) OLED TV

Speaking of OLEDs, last week our experts also finished reviewing the Toshiba XF9F (55XF9F53DB). While the set's three-star rating may put off buyers, we still think the set is a move in the right direction for OLEDs in general, for one key reason: its price.

The TV is the cheapest full-sized (55- and 65-inch) OLED we’ve seen retailing for less than £800, with it currently retailing for around £799 at most stores. That’s a huge deal as it makes the Toshiba a hairs-breadth from being cheap enough for “normal” non-enthusisast movie fans to consider it. And, while its lack of finesse is an issue, the set is a clear hint that we may see an actually “cheap” OLED in the not-too-distant future.

Read our full Toshiba XF9F review

NAD launched some retro hi-fi treats

(Image credit: NAD)

NAD’s new C 3030 and C 3030S integrated amplifiers were one of last week’s biggest hi-fi stories for a couple of reasons.

First, because they’re inspired by the C 3050 50th anniversary edition we reviewed last year. This was a big hit with the team, so much so that our reviewers gave the streaming amplifier version a What Hi-Fi? Award when paired with the MDC2 BluOS-D module.

Second, because they both look cool and ooze retro charm, coming equipped with VU meters, a black faceplate, and a classic script NAD logo, which are all references to the original NAD 3030, which launched all the way back in the late 1970s.

Read the full story: NAD's new retro-inspired amps are a more affordable take on the C 3050

Marantz's new amplifiers share a lot of common DNA with a team favourite

(Image credit: Marantz)

The Marantz Cinema 30 is a long-standing team recommendation and Award-winning bit of home cinema hardware. Which is why the firm launching a new V 30 Preamplifier and AMP 30 Power Amplifier that share more than a few common traits with their Award-winning sibling caught our attention last week.

Featuring a similar design, including the brand’s iconic porthole screen, and some impressive specifications, we can’t help but get a little excited about the new products and are hoping to get them in for testing as soon as possible.

Read the full story: Marantz's new AV preamp and power amp duo are coming – and they are taking inspiration from an Award-winning model

Mission launched its first music streamer

(Image credit: Mission)

Streaming is most people’s go-to source of music these days. Which is why nearly every hi-fi brand seems to be interested in the category. Last week, Mission got in on the action, unveiling its new 778S music streamer. The unit features the same half-width design as the Mission 778X stereo amplifier, which it’s intended to match with.

Despite its small size, it has all the hardware you’d expect from a £799 / $1699 / AU$1899 streamer. Designed in partnership with streaming specialist Silent Angel, these include “a custom version of Silent Angel’s streaming engine” paired with Mission’s own circuit designs and a new specialised app for iOS and Android devices.

We’re yet to hear one, or even seen one, in the wild, but the price puts it squarely in line with strong competition, including the five-star Cambridge Audio CXN100 (£799 / $1049 / AU$1899) and Award-winning Bluesound Node Icon. We’ll be curious to see how it compares to its rivals when and if we get one in for testing.

Read the full story: Mission's first-ever music streamer is a versatile, half-width design that promises “heavenly sound”

