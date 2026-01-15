NAD's new retro-inspired amps are a more affordable take on the C 3050

Meet the C 3030 and C 3030S – two integrated amps inspired by the C 3050 anniversary edition streaming amp

The NAD C 3030 integrated amplifier shot straight-on on a wooden surface next to a record player with books stacked on the shelf below.
The NAD C 3030 (Image credit: NAD)

Anniversary edition products fall into two categories: one-off curios that are soon forgotten, and those that set the template for a brand's devices to come. It seems that NAD has created the latter.

Its new C 3030 and C 3030S integrated amplifiers are inspired by the C 3050 anniversary edition (which won an Award when paired with the MDC2 BluOS-D module). Like that model, they combine vintage looks with some very modern hi-fi smarts, but at a more accessible price.

A NAD C 3030S integrated amplifier on a unit next to a record player in front of a brick wall, shot at a 3/4 angle.

The NAD C 3030S adds a couple of features missing from the standard C 3030 (Image credit: NAD)

The C 3030S (pictured) adds BluOS, just like the C 3050. This opens the door to hi-res 24-bit/192kHz multi-room streaming, with native MQA decoding and support for over 20 music streaming apps. You can also access internet radio, locally stored music libraries and networked storage.

You control all this via the app, letting you group multiple rooms and share connected sources.

The C 3030S also has a built-in moving magnet phono input for hooking up a record player, plus all the standard features of the non-S variant. That means it can work as a standalone streamer, or as part of a 2.1 system or multi-room setup.

The C 3030 is out now for £899 / $1199 (around AU$1800), while the C 3030S will be available in the spring for £1149 / $1499 (around AU$2300).

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

