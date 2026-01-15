Anniversary edition products fall into two categories: one-off curios that are soon forgotten, and those that set the template for a brand's devices to come. It seems that NAD has created the latter.

Its new C 3030 and C 3030S integrated amplifiers are inspired by the C 3050 anniversary edition (which won an Award when paired with the MDC2 BluOS-D module). Like that model, they combine vintage looks with some very modern hi-fi smarts, but at a more accessible price.

Both amps build on the retro design language that the C 3050 reintroduced. They have VU meters, a black faceplate, and a classic script NAD logo, all referencing the original NAD 3030 of the late 1970s.

The main difference between the two is that the C 3030S adds the BluOS platform for streaming music. The S model also has a moving magnet phono input for connecting a record player, which the standard model doesn't.

Both models are closer in size to the original 3030 than the C 3050 – the aim was for a more compact chassis to fit in modern listening spaces, and to reinterpret the vintage component, not merely replicate it.

Both models offer 50W per channel, and are designed to deliver "musical accuracy, control, and engagement across a wide range of loudspeakers." You can connect them to TVs via the HDMI eARC connection, while aptX HD Bluetooth lets you beam tunes in higher quality from compatible phones, tablets and computers. There's also a subwoofer output with adjustable high pass filtering.

The NAD C 3030S adds a couple of features missing from the standard C 3030 (Image credit: NAD)

The C 3030S (pictured) adds BluOS, just like the C 3050. This opens the door to hi-res 24-bit/192kHz multi-room streaming, with native MQA decoding and support for over 20 music streaming apps. You can also access internet radio, locally stored music libraries and networked storage.

You control all this via the app, letting you group multiple rooms and share connected sources.

The C 3030S also has a built-in moving magnet phono input for hooking up a record player, plus all the standard features of the non-S variant. That means it can work as a standalone streamer, or as part of a 2.1 system or multi-room setup.

The C 3030 is out now for £899 / $1199 (around AU$1800), while the C 3030S will be available in the spring for £1149 / $1499 (around AU$2300).

