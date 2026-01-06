Onkyo celebrates its 80th anniversary with all-new Muse streaming amplifiers
A retro-inspired limited edition model is also on the cards
Onkyo is kicking off the new year with a bang. Not only is the Japanese brand celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, it has also announced a new series of hi-fi products at CES 2026.
The Onkyo Muse series consists of two streaming amplifiers, the Y-50 and Y-40, which combine amplification, network streaming, DAC and connectivity in one unit – you just need to add speakers.
The Muse series aims to be a "vibrant entertainment hub for today’s streaming music lovers" while also delivering "a new benchmark for uncompromising hi-fi" in a compact design.
Both models feature Class D amplification and fully digital circuits, aiming to deliver fast, precise and powerful sound with an immersive soundstage. Along with wi-fi and wired Ethernet, the Muse series supports Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Chromecast and AirPlay 2 to handle your streaming needs.
On both units, a 5.46-inch colour LCD display screen dominates the aluminium front panel, which allows you to browse all your connected streaming services, serves up track information and metadata, and can also display VU meters for that retro-analogue touch.
The minimalist chassis is available in black or silver, has heat vents on top that feature a traditional Japanese “San Kuzushi” pattern, and features an all-new volume control design.
The Muse Y-50 boasts 250W per channel into 4 ohms, and includes Onkyo's built-in Room EQ room calibration technology to optimise the amp's sound to your space.
Onkyo claims the Y-50 delivers "a dynamic, detailed soundstage that faithfully conveys the artist’s intent" and has enough grunt to drive speakers "of any size".
Physical connections include three pairs of RCA line-level inputs, a digital coaxial input, HDMI ARC input, and subwoofer output. It also has a built-in phono stage compatible with moving magnet and moving coil cartridges, and a 6.3mm headphone jack.
The Muse Y-40, meanwhile, offers 150W per channel into 4 ohms, and inputs include three RCA, coax, phono and HDMI ARC. It has the same streaming features as its bigger sibling and a 6.3mm headphone jack, but, going by the press release, it lacks the built-in Room EQ tech.
Onkyo's Muse series will be available in May 2026. The Y-50 is set to cost $1499, while the Y-40 will cost $999, with UK, AUS and other pricing TBC.
But that's not all – to mark eight decades of Onkyo and its "rebirth", there will also be a special limited edition Muse model available. Inspired by the design of the classic, high-end Onkyo M-588 stereo power amplifier, this 80th anniversary Muse streaming amplifier edition (pictured above) features a champagne-gold aluminium chassis with real-wood walnut veneer side panels.
This limited edition model is "positioned as a flagship expression of Onkyo’s past and future". We're told that 1000 units of the Muse 80th is expected to be available worldwide. We don't have details on price yet, but we're told that it will be launching in summer 2026.
