Onkyo and Klipsch are both celebrating their 80th anniversaries this year, and both audio brands have launched new ranges at CES 2026: the Onkyo Muse streaming amplifier series and Klipsch's second-generation powered speakers.

Despite hailing from two different corners of the globe, Onkyo and Klipsch fall under one parent company, and have joined forces to tease a whole bunch of upcoming products. Details, specifications and prices are sparse at the moment while these projects are in the conception stage, but it gives us a good idea of the direction that both brands are heading in, and what we can expect to see from them in the coming months.

For now, we have a few tantalising details and images to whet our appetite until these concepts become a reality.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

Let's start with Klipsch. The American speaker brand is teasing three new ranges of premium loudspeakers for hi-fi and home theatre use. First there is the next iteration of the established Reference Premiere speaker series, while Klipsch is expanding into more premium hi-fi territory with the Reference Signature Series (see the bookshelf model concept image above) and what is currently nicknamed Project Apollo, through which the brand aims to "dig its roots deeper into the world of high-performance audio".

Klipsch says both new ranges feature an "elevated industrial design", new engineering based on the brand's legendary horn-loaded acoustic technology and is tuned "specifically for audiophiles and enthusiast listening". We're expecting select speaker models from these new line-ups to launch later in 2026.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

More concrete is a new range of Atlas headphones, which consists of three over-ear models. This marks Klipsch's return to headphones after a lengthy absence – in fact, since the Heritage range launched at CES a decade ago.

At the top of the range is the HP-3, a semi open-back premium model designed for audiophiles, promising a "spacious, speaker-like presentation". This pair features a wide cushioned headband, Alcantara materials and perforated earcups for ultimate comfort and luxury.

The HP-2 is a closed-back "hi-fi option" that is tuned to go big on bass, while the HP-1 is a wireless over-ear model with active noise-canceling and a lightweight and portable design. Klipsch has also teased that spatial audio and "hearing compensation" features will be supported by a third party.

(Image credit: Onkyo)

Moving on to Onkyo, the brand is launching 80th anniversary limited edition versions of its Creator Series GX-30 and GX-10 powered speakers (pictured above). These models pay tribute to the Onkyo D-200 speakers from the late 1980s, with the new desktop models featuring PVC walnut cabinets, silver trim rings and textured black baffles for a blend of professional and lifestyle aesthetics.

Designed to work as computer speakers, TV speakers or to pair with your turntable, these limited edition Creator speakers are set to launch in summer 2026, along with a special 80th anniversary edition of the new Muse streaming amplifier.

Adding to the Creator Series is an all-in-one tabletop wireless speaker, that aims to offer "room-filling clarity in a compact, elegant footprint". The design highlight is a large, central volume dial that offers a tactile interaction with the speaker – the volume control looks similar to the one seen in Onkyo's new Muse streaming amplifiers.

This tabletop speaker concept, also due in summer 2026, brings Onkyo into serious competition with the likes of Sonos, Audio Pro and Ruark Audio, although we have yet to find out what features it will have.

Those attending CES 2026 at Las Vegas this week will be treated to a first look at these concept products, and we hope to bring you full details of every product once they're ready in due course.

