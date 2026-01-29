JBL has launched limited edition L100 Classic 80 speakers to celebrate its 80th birthday, promising a modern take on the iconic line of noise makers.

The speakers are the latest reimagining of the firm’s longstanding L100 line, which first launched all the way back in the 1970s, and have been tweaked and updated constantly over the decades.

They aim once again to offer a modern spin on the range, mixing elements of the L100’s wonderfully retro design with modernised internals.

These include the instantly recognisable oak-wood veneer finish and black satin wood baffle frame. In fact, the only big difference we have spotted, visually, is that the Classic 80 have only one foam grille finish, brown Quadrex (which makes it look a bit like a giant chocolate bar).

The older L100 Classic came with three choices of grille finish, including a rather fetching orange, which quickly became a marmite factor among the What Hi-Fi? reviews team.

Under the hood, the L100 Classic 80’s three-way speaker design features a cast frame, housing a 30.4cm pulp-cone woofer, a 13.3cm polymer-coated pulp-cone midrange unit, and a 60mm titanium-dome tweeter.

Turning the speakers around, you’ll find two sets of gold-plated binding posts that can be used for bi-wiring or bi-amping.

According to the US manufacturer, they deliver JBL’s “lively, engaging sound signature” along with the “clarity, scale, and emotional impact expected from a modern high-performance audio system.”

We haven’t heard them yet, but the L100 range does come with a pedigree. Past models impressed our reviewers when we put them through their paces in our listening rooms.

We gave the L100 Classic five stars back in 2019, praising its impressive dynamics and taught, but powerful low end.

(Image credit: JBL)

We didn’t manage to get our hands on the L100 Classic MKII after they were launched in 2023, but we are hopeful that the Classic 80 can live up to the series’ previous success regardless.

Be warned, however: if you want a pair, you will have to act fast. The new JBL L100 Classic 80 will be available from February, priced at $7499 (roughly £5400) per pair. But production is limited to just 800 pairs.

If you are lucky enough to get one before stocks dry up, there are a few added goodies bundled with them. Each comes with an individually numbered commemorative plaque that bears the signature of principal system engineer Chris Hagen. Each pair is also supplied with JS-150 speaker stands and packed inside a commemorative wooden crate.

Let us know what you think of the special edition speakers, or if you have any questions about them, in the comments section below!

