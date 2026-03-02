The new iPad Air is coming – and Apple claims it is 30% faster than its predecessor

Same price, more power

As part of Apple’s latest string of announcements, the tech giant has announced that a new iPad Air is joining its ranks, and it has been supercharged with a bunch of upgrades.

Most notably, the new model is being powered by the M4 chip, a jump up from the previous model’s M3. This is the same chip that powers the current MacBook Air.

It doesn’t appear to be getting an upgrade in terms of thickness or weight compared with its previous iteration, however. That should mean the new addition is still impressively thin, though, with the older model measuring just 6.1mm.

It also comes in four finishes: blue, purple, starlight, and space grey.

The tech giant says all of these upgrades give “users a big jump in performance at the same starting price.”

Speaking of price, the new iPad Air comes in at £599 / $599 for the 11-inch model and £799 / $799 for the 13-inch. If you are looking to increase your capacity, Apple’s storage sizes start at 128GB, with 256GB, 512GB and a whopping 1TB variant is also available.

You can pre-order the iPad Air from 4 March, with availability beginning 11 March.

Apple's previous 13-inch iPad Air scored very highly in terms of its AV performance when we had it in our test room, receiving a top five-star rating. We found that its screen delivers cinematic, subtle and balanced picture, and it offers good sound from headphones and speakers. That all meant it snagged a What Hi-Fi? Award as the best premium tablet on the market.

With its faster processing power and the price tag remaining the same, this bodes well for the iPad Air M4's abilities. We will have to wait until we get it in our test room to see how it performs, of course, so stay tuned.

