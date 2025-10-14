What Hi-Fi? Awards banner
Best tablets 2025

Best budget tablet

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023)

For the second year, the Fire HD 10 is the best budget tablet for movie fans

Best premium tablet

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3)

Excellent screen quality and solid audio make the iPad Air 13-inch a clear winner for movie fans

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

