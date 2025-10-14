Best tablets 2025

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023)
For the second year, the Fire HD 10 is the best budget tablet for movie fans
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3)
Excellent screen quality and solid audio make the iPad Air 13-inch a clear winner for movie fans
- We rank the best tablets for movie and music fans
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.