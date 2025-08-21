Google's 2025 hardware announcements have, by phone launch standards, been quite eventful for us.

The new Pixel 10 series actually boasts some new AV-focused upgrades that should make them better devices for consuming movies and music, thanks to brighter OLED displays across the range and improved speakers with better bass.

However, there is one thing missing from this new Pixel lineup, and it isn't a phone.

Cast your mind back to 2023, and you'll remember Google launched the Pixel Tablet, a truly unique hybrid device that was half tablet, half smart home speaker.

It included a magnetic speaker dock in the box, which users could snap the tablet onto for charging and, more importantly, improved audio.

It's been over two years since this nifty portable device launched, and Google has been rather quiet on the tablet front ever since. We liked the Pixel Tablet, awarding it four stars on account of its sharp and natural image and impressive audio capabilities.

So, when Google announced its annual Made by Google reveal event, I began wondering if we'd see a sequel to this quirky tablet. Sadly, that did not come to fruition as I watched the event start to finish last night.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a shame, as I think it's a bit of an overlooked gem in the tablet space, which in itself is practically dominated by Apple's iPad range.

We rarely see a tablet that's this focused on providing such a comprehensive audio experience, hence why I'm disappointed by the lack of a sequel.

And I'm not just talking about the speaker dock; the Pixel Tablet's built-in speakers were surprisingly potent, with a clear and full-bodied performance that made them more than acceptable for a spot of out-loud movie watching.

It's worth noting that Google still sells the original model, meaning it hasn't necessarily left its only tablet in the dust. However, there are no signs that it's developing a new version.

My wishlist for a new model includes a beefier speaker dock with better dynamics and a bit more oomph.

Notably, we mentioned that the Pixel Tablet dock wasn't directly comparable to any of the best Bluetooth speakers when it came to sound performance, so a revised version with an even better audio experience would be a significant win.

MORE:

Read our full Pixel Tablet review

As well as our iPad Air 13-inch review

And check out our picks for the best tablets