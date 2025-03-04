There's already a new Apple iPad Air – but it's not got a key Pro feature we want

Well, that didn't take long

a series of ipad airs on a blue background
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple appears to be on a roll announcing its new products, as the tech giant has unveiled a new iPad Air less than a year after its predecessor – the iPad Air (2024)– started shipping. This also follows its iPhone 16e announcement earlier in the year.

The brand's latest tablet drop is another addition to its growing tablet range, and is cementing it as by far the biggest competitors in the market.

The new iPad Air has an upgraded M3 chip, a step up from the 2024 model which used the M2.

According to Apple, the faster M3 chip means you can “enjoy even more Apple Intelligence capabilities in iPadOS”. This isn’t the most modern chip Apple has to offer, but Apple says it’s twice as fast as the M1-powered Air and the A14 Bionic-powered Air.

We were also hoping Apple would implement the OLED screen display it uses for the iPad Pro but so far there has been no mention of any screen updates.

You can get the iPad Air in two sizes – 11-inch and 13-inches – as well as a choice of four finishes. The pricing starts at $599 for the smaller model and $799 for the larger, and we're waiting to hear the official price point for the UK and Australia.

Apple has also introduced an updates Magic Keyboard that boasts a larger trackpad, and a new 14-key function row to more easily adjust screen brightness and volume.

This was previously only available on the iPad Pro. It attaches magnetically, and the Smart Connector immediately connects power and data without the need for Bluetooth. The keyboard is going at $269 for the smaller model and $319 for the bigger one.

If you want to get your hands on it, the new iPad Air is available to pre-order now, with shipping starting on 12 March. We have not had a chance to get it in for review yet, but stay tuned to find out how we rate it.

Here is our in-depth review of the 13-inch iPad Air (2024)

These are the best iPads we recommend

And check out our review for the iPad Pro M4

Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

