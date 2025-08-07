Good news: there could be a new, improved (and more affordable) Apple TV 4K on the way

Rumours of a new Apple TV 4K arriving later this year have resurfaced – and it could be cheaper than the current model.

According to a MacRumors source, Apple is highly likely to replace the current Apple TV 4K with an updated model before the end of 2025, with the existing 2022 version set to be discontinued.

Better yet, past reports from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have also suggested that the refreshed model could retail for under $100 – a $30 drop compared to the current 64GB Apple TV 4K.

There’s no hints at what, if any price, reductions could be on the cards for those in the UK or Australia.

The current Apple TV 4K launched in 2022, featuring Apple's A15 Bionic chip, HDR10+ support, and a revised Siri Remote equipped with USB-C charging.

True to Apple's established pattern for the streaming device, the company typically refreshes the Apple TV's hardware approximately every three years rather than following an annual update cycle like its iPhones.

(Image credit: Apple)

Industry analysts also expect the forthcoming model to incorporate several key upgrades, including support for Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and a more powerful processor.

Perhaps most significantly, the new Apple TV is rumoured to feature Apple's first proprietary Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip design, potentially enabling improved integration and data synchronisation across the company's smart home ecosystem.

Whether or not that includes the long-rumoured Apple HomePod with a screen remains to be seen.

There’s no word on a specific launch window given that we’re working off rumours and speculation, but sources points towards late 2025, with industry watchers anticipating a release between September and December.

This timeline would align with Apple's traditional product announcement schedule, though the company has yet to confirm any official details regarding the device.

We’ll have to wait for the final word from Tim Cook and co to get the full details when the time is right.

Whether or not it will be a worthy upgrade to the one under your telly remains to be seen, but we’re looking forward to testing it out if and when it finally lands.

