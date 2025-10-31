TEAC's Reference 500 Series continues to grow. The Japanese brand added the PD-507T CD transport only last month, but already it has been joined by the NT-507T network transport (a streamer without a built-in DAC). The new NT-507T is intended as a companion to the brand's UD-507 DAC/preamp, though it will work with other digital-to-analogue converters equipped with USB ports.

Inside is TEAC's proprietary Network Engine G4, which is a “high-end processing platform developed specifically for audio streaming applications.” Because it's designed from the ground up rather than using off-the-shelf components, TEAC claims it will prioritise signal integrity and timing accuracy. That, coupled with the large linear power-supply in place of switching circuits, should result in less noise and a more dynamic, natural and fluid sound that more closely resembles that of vinyl.

The high-fidelity USB output has its own power supply, providing “bit-perfect audio streaming” to an external DAC. This port also supports the DSD 22.5 MHz and PCM 768 kHz / 32 bit formats.

It plays nice with OpenHome-compatible apps such as TEAC HR Streamer, letting you control the volume of connected USB DACs or preamplifiers straight from your smart device. And it supports the usual streaming suspects such as Qobuz, Spotify, Tidal (including Qobuz Connect, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect) and TuneIn. It's also Roon Ready for integrating advanced multi-room systems and hi-res playback. And it doubles as a NAS server thanks to its two USB ports.

As well as the USB ports, you get plenty of network connectivity options, including Ethernet RJ45, SFP optical input and Wi-Fi 6.

The build is also engineered for sound quality. The semi-floating 2.8mm aluminium top panel suppresses vibrations and enhances tonal clarity, while the stressless isolation feet provide a clear focus, a natural timbre, and refined musical texture, according to TEAC.

The NT-507T comes in silver or black, and is out in December for £1799 / $2500 / €1799 (around AU$3800). One for the Christmas list.

