TEAC's Reference 500 Series continues to grow. The Japanese brand added the PD-507T CD transport only last month, but already it has been joined by the NT-507T network transport (a streamer without a built-in DAC). The new NT-507T is intended as a companion to the brand's UD-507 DAC/preamp, though it will work with other digital-to-analogue converters equipped with USB ports.

Inside is TEAC's proprietary Network Engine G4, which is a “high-end processing platform developed specifically for audio streaming applications.” Because it's designed from the ground up rather than using off-the-shelf components, TEAC claims it will prioritise signal integrity and timing accuracy. That, coupled with the large linear power-supply in place of switching circuits, should result in less noise and a more dynamic, natural and fluid sound that more closely resembles that of vinyl.

The high-fidelity USB output has its own power supply, providing “bit-perfect audio streaming” to an external DAC. This port also supports the DSD 22.5 MHz and PCM 768 kHz / 32 bit formats.

The NT-507T comes in silver or black, and is out in December for £1799 / $2500 / €1799 (around AU$3800). One for the Christmas list.

