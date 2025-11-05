Topping, the British brand which recently gave the world the DX5 II DAC-cum-preamplifier-cum-headphone amp, is back without a new creation.

The new D900 is Topping's flagship model, blending standard DAC capabilities with preamplification to create "exceptional value for money for both hi-fi systems and head-fi applications".

The D900 can be used as a traditional DAC, but it's also possible to connect it to an integrated amp via its line-level output, while a variable output lets you hook it up to a power amp or a pair of active speakers without the need for a separate preamp in-between.

Topping’s flagship hybrid uses the company's 'PSRM' conversion technology to more accurately convert digital audio signals. Thanks to the minimised power supply interference and select components, Topping aims to achieve high audio accuracy and low noise as a result.

The flagship DAC also uses a sophisticated power supply, which strives for low noise to reproduce audio with "astonishing fidelity", while a clocking system optimises the signal to reduce timing errors and improve sonic performance.

The D900 is capable of handling PCM files up to 32-bit/768kHz, as well as DSD DSD512 and DSD256.

(Image credit: Topping)

If you're after digital inputs, the new DAC offers eight, including two USB, two coaxial, two optical, an AXLR and an HDMI input, while on the analogue side, the D900 offers balanced twin XLR outputs.

Hi-res Bluetooth is also on the menu, with the D900 capable of supporting LDAC and aptX Adaptive for streaming up to their 24-bit/96kHz, as well as aptX HD for handling streams of up 24-bit/48kHz.

The reasonably slender (hwd 33 x 5.7 x 21cm) D900 boasts "top-notch build quality", using aluminium for the main casework with heatsinks on both sides, while vibration-absorbing pads are designed to mitigate sonic interference and unwanted resonance.

The flagship DAC/preamp also comes with an aluminium remote control, while an on-unit colour screen and controls, including touch-sensitive buttons and a programmable rotary control, are on-hand if you favour a more intimate approach.

The new Topping D900 DAC/preamp is available now, priced at £1799.

