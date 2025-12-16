Pro-Ject's new flagship CD transport has a built-in DAC and plenty of versatility

Pro-Ject has unveiled the latest device in its flagship RS2 range. The CD Box RS2 Tube is a CD transport with a built-in DAC and a fully balanced tube (valve) output stage. Versatility is the name of the game here.

Because CD transports only read CDs, not DVDs or Blu-rays, and tend to off-load the digital-to-analogue conversion process to an outboard DAC (or the one in your amplifier), they are able to focus all their energies on that one task. And that's very much the promise of the CD Box RS2 Tube, whose aim is "extracting every bit of data from your CD cleanly and reliably."

The Pro-Ject CD Box RS2 Tube will be available this month in a black or silver finish, costing £1749 (around $2300 / AU$3500).

