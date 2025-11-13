What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025: our latest Product of the Year winners have been crowned!
All hail the new hi-fi and home cinema champions!
Looking for the best hi-fi and home cinema hardware money can buy? You’re in luck: we have just unveiled the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Product of the Year winners.
This year's trophy takers were crowned at our swanky black tie ceremony, where the industry movers and shakers rubbed shoulders with our team of experts.
During the event we revealed the absolute best of the best products we have reviewed across all 24 categories.
The winners were chosen by our team of experts, who ran every shortlisted product in a gruelling battle royale, where each product was run head to head with rivals to ensure we know first-hand it is the absolute best option in its class.
Here, then, are this year’s Product of the Year winners!
What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Product of the Year winners
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best TV: Sony Bravia 8 II
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best turntable: Rega Planar 3 RS Edition
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best wireless speaker: JBL Charge 6
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best Blu-ray players: Panasonic DP-UB820EB
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best soundbars: Samsung HW-Q990F
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best standmount speakers: Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best floorstanding speakers: Fyne Audio F501E
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best music streamers: Bluesound Node Icon
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best CD players: Arcam CD5
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best projectors: Sony VPL-XW5000ES
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best radios: Ruark Audio R1S
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best speaker packages: Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best tablets: Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3)
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best wireless headphones: Sony WH-1000XM6
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best stereo amplifiers: Arcam A15+
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best home cinema amplifiers: Sony TA-AN1000
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best video streamers: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best DACs: Chord Mojo 2
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best smartphones: Apple iPhone 17
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best systems: NAD C 3050 (with MDC2 BluOS-D module)
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best portable music players: Astell & Kern A&norma SR35
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best wired headphones: Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best accessories: Ortofon MC X30
- What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 best streaming services: Tidal
What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 special category winners
At the event we also revealed our special Awards winners.
First, devilishly good looks and awe-inspiring audio performance helped the premium Gryphon Audio Diablo 333 muscle past this year’s competition to secure 2025's Temptations Award.
And then, a strong push from you, our discerning readers, helped the swish looking, wonderfully fun-sounding Ruark R610 secure the popular vote and this year’s Readers’ Award.
Meanwhile, after decades of service since helping found the brand all the way back in 1973, Rega Research’s Roy Gandy was the well-deserving recipient of this year’s Outstanding Achievement Award.
Next up, after 12 back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Award wins, the Cyrus CDi finally earned a place in the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame.
And finally, we gave 2025’s Innovation of the Year trophy to KEF’s Velocity Control Technology (VECO) after it helped the KEF XIO Dolby Atmos soundbar storm our Best Soundbar category.
And that’s a wrap on this year’s What Hi-Fi Awards winners! But as always, it doesn’t have to be the end of the fun.
If you have any thoughts or questions about this year’s winners, get in touch with us using the comments section below, or on our social media channels and forums! We’ll endeavour to reply ASAP.
