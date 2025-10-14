Best music systems 2025

Denon D-M41DAB
Tiny dimensions and competitive pricing make the Denon D-M41DAB our system of choice for under £500
Technics SA-C600
The Technics SA-C600 continues its hot streak for another year
Ruark Audio R610
A competent system with modern smarts and exceptional sound quality, the Ruark Audio R610 is this year's best hi-fi system for this price
NAD C 3050 (with MDC2 BluOS-D module)
Retro-charm combines with modern streaming smarts for an easy recommendation
Arcam SA35
Arcam's SA35 system ticks all the right boxes and picks up this year's Award
Triangle AIO Twin
Triangle's AIO Twin's superb performance, competitive price and easy setup sees it retain its crown
KEF LSX II LT
Top quality sound, flawless streaming smarts and KEF's iconic design. What's not to love?
KEF LS50 Wireless II
For yet another year the KEF LS50 Wireless II's stellar audio quality, excellent connectivity and sleek looks earn them a What Hi-Fi? Award
- We rank the best hi-fi systems money can buy
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.