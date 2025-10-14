What Hi-Fi? Awards banner
Best music systems 2025

Best hi-fi system under £500

Denon D-M41DAB review

Denon D-M41DAB

Read the full review here

Tiny dimensions and competitive pricing make the Denon D-M41DAB our system of choice for under £500

Best hi-fi system £500-£1000

Hi-fi system: Technics SA-C600

Technics SA-C600

Read the full review here

The Technics SA-C600 continues its hot streak for another year

Best hi-fi system £1000-£1500

Ruark R610 streaming amp on wooden rack playing Qobuz Connect

Ruark Audio R610

Read the full review here

A competent system with modern smarts and exceptional sound quality, the Ruark Audio R610 is this year's best hi-fi system for this price

Best hi-fi system £1500-£2000

NAD C 3050 (with MDC2 BluOS-D module) streaming amplifier on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

NAD C 3050 (with MDC2 BluOS-D module)

Read the full review here

Retro-charm combines with modern streaming smarts for an easy recommendation

Best hi-fi system over £2000

Arcam SA35 music streamer on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

Arcam SA35

Read the full review here

Arcam's SA35 system ticks all the right boxes and picks up this year's Award

Best speaker system under £750

Speaker system: Triangle AIO Twin

Triangle AIO Twin

Read the full review here

Triangle's AIO Twin's superb performance, competitive price and easy setup sees it retain its crown

Best speaker system £750-£1500

Standmount speakers: KEF LSX II LT

KEF LSX II LT

Read the full review here

Top quality sound, flawless streaming smarts and KEF's iconic design. What's not to love?

Best speaker system over £1500

KEF LS50 Wireless II in white finish on wooden rack

KEF LS50 Wireless II

Read the full review here

For yet another year the KEF LS50 Wireless II's stellar audio quality, excellent connectivity and sleek looks earn them a What Hi-Fi? Award

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

