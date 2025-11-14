This year's What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 has seen some incredible Products of the Year crowned. The ultimate accolade in hi-fi and home cinema has been bestowed upon a select few, granting them the same legendary status as football's esteemed Ballon d'Or Winners or those lucky few who manage to nab a coveted Academy Award.

That's all well and good for the products and the people who made them, but what if you want to get your hands on the best of the best in the business? Below, we've curated every single one of our Product of the Year winners from the hi-fi and audio side of our 2025 Awards, ranging from superb wireless speakers to the best floorstanders you can buy.

Note, these aren't always the Award-winners at the highest prices, either. Rather, these are the winners we feel are truly outstanding at their given price point, offering stunning sound-per-pound performance for your listening pleasure.