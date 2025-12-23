FiiO’s latest portable music player resembles an iPod Nano and doubles as a USB DAC

FiiO has added a new ‘entry-level’ model to its range of portable music players with the launch of the Snowsky Disc.

With a launch price of £80 / $80, it’s slightly more expensive than the Echo Mini and Nano, which also feature in the Chinese audio manufacturer’s Snowsky range.

The Snowsky Disc is fitted with dual audio DAC architecture to deliver “clean, detailed and natural sound across all file types”, while its compact size and circular touch screen give it an appearance that blends the look of a portable CD player with a sixth generation iPod Nano.

Thanks to USB DAC functionality, a USB audio output, and a digital SPDIF output, the Snowsky Disc can work with laptops and phones as well as hi-fi setups and wireless speakers.

There are 3.5mm single-ended and 4.4mm balanced headphone outputs for wired listening.

(Image credit: FiiO)

For wireless playback, music can be streamed via AirPlay thanks to built-in wi-fi, and firmware updates are also supported for keeping the Snowsky Disc’s software up to date. The Bluetooth connection also supports the LDAC codec, which allows the FiiO to play hi-res audio files up to 24-bit/96kHz.

Local music playback is possible too, thanks to a MicroSD card slot that supports expansion up to 2TB, while the battery provides up to 12 hours of continuous listening.

The circular touch screen, which can display album cover artwork and lyrics, can be used with the FiiO control smartphone app, blending retro aesthetics with more contemporary controls.

According to the FiiO, the Snowsky Disc ”combines CD-inspired design, enhanced connectivity, and audio performance far beyond most smartphones.”

Available from January, the Snowsky Disc is available in black, teal or pink finishes, and is priced at approximately £80 / $80.

