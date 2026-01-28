We've seen a flurry of CD transports launch in recent months, which is good news for anyone serious about the medium of compact discs. CD transports differ from CD players in one crucial area, and it's definitely something you need to know about before you buy.

If you're wondering what exactly a CD transport is, how they work, why you should consider one and which are available, you've come to the right place. Read on, and we'll answer all your questions.

What is a CD transport?

(Image credit: dCS)

A CD transport is basically a CD player without the DAC. CD players have DACs (digital-to-analogue converters) built in to convert the digital signal stored on a CD disc to an analogue signal that it can feed to your amplifier to relay the audio.

CD transports focus solely on reading the data off a compact disc, in the most accurate and error-free way possible, before handing the information over to the DAC.

Hence, a CD player just needs plugging into an amplifier to play an audio CD, whereas because a CD transport only generates a digital signal, it needs hooking up to a separate DAC first. This DAC can be an external unit or be built into your amplifier.

In other words, a CD transport won't produce the sound from your CDs without a DAC being connected first.

Do all CD transports lack a DAC?

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

They do. You might have seen Pro-Ject's CD Box RS2 Tube (pictured above) being touted as a CD transport that also has a built-in DAC, but that makes it a CD player.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most CD players feature digital outputs, so it is possible to upgrade their performance with an external DAC. This can change the sound quite a lot.

Why would you buy a CD transport?

(Image credit: Quad)

The main reason for buying a CD transport is if you already have a good DAC in your system, which means you won't need to pay for another one built into a CD player in order to listen to your CDs. This DAC could be a standalone unit, or built into your amplifier, a pair of active speakers or an all-in-one hi-fi system.

As a CD transport is a separate component to the DAC, any mechanical vibrations it generates by spinning the disc aren't transferred to the sensitive conversion circuit. This bodes well for sound quality.

Similarly, because the transport and DAC have their own distinct power supplies, it can mean less electrical interaction between the two, resulting in a cleaner sound.

So in theory, a CD transport and separate DAC could mean better sound quality. But that's not necessarily the case, as – with any device – it all comes down to how the technologies are implemented and how the products are tuned. Saying a CD transport and DAC will sound better than a CD player is a sweeping generalisation, and is not borne out in reality.

Check out our list of best CD players for the best options available (including a budget CD transport).

How much do CD transports cost?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

As with most hi-fi components, prices vary wildly, from budget to mega high-end. One of our favourite budget CD transports, the Cambridge Audio CXC (pictured above), costs £499 / $599 / AU$1099. On the other end of the scale, those with much deeper pockets and serious hi-fi systems can look to the dCS Varèse Transport, which clocks in at £35,000 (around $47,000 / AU$72,000).

Of the products recently announced, the Mission 778CDT is the most affordable at £449 (around $600 / AU$886), while the Quad 3CDT comes in at £599 / $1099 / AU$1399.

There are other brand-specific transports, such as Ruark's R-CD100 (£249 / $349 / AU$499) and Cambridge's Evo CD (£999 / $1199 / AU$1999) that are designed to plug into the respective all-in-one systems.

What CD transports are available?

(Image credit: Cyrus Audio)

CD transports aren't a new category, though we have seen a few launch recently as physical media continues to see a small surge in contrast to streaming's dominance. Cyrus' CD t scored five stars and won a What Hi-Fi? Award back in 2015, though you'll struggle to find it in store nowadays as it is end of life.

Recently, the Pro-Ject CD Box RS2 Tube, TEAC PD-507T, dCS Varèse Transport, Mission 778CDT and Quad 3CDT have all piqued our interest. They cover different styles and – as we've already noted – a wide range of prices. We haven't reviewed these new models yet, but are looking forward to once we get review samples into our test rooms.

But if you're looking to add a CD element to your system, it's worth checking to see if you need a full-fat player or just a transport – there should be a CD transport for you whatever your personal style and budget.

MORE:

The best CD players you can buy

How to choose the best CD player for you

Check out the best CD players of What Hi-Fi?'s lifetime